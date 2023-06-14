 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Tom Holland clarifies brief 'career pause' comment

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Tom Holland said 'negative reviews' were not behind his decision to take a break from acting for a year

Tom Holland cleared up the air on his previous plan to take a break from acting for 12 months, adding he already spends eight months.

Stopping by on Live with Kelly and Mark, the Spider-Man star said,"It's so funny. Obviously, 'The Crowded Room' came out. We didn't have very favourable reviews. So the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews," Holland said. "But I'm eight months into my year off. I've been chilling at home in London, going to Grand Prixes, playing golf."

The Crowded Room actor added, "I would like to say a massive thank you to my fans and the people that have seen the show because we're at 94 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. I feel so grateful that I have a wonderful community of people that support me and are there for me, so I'm honoured and really excited for the rest of the show to come out."

Earlier, Holland said to take a "break" after the Apple TV plus show's end, adding he was "really excited" about" the series "but "I can confidently say that after I finish that TV show, I will be taking a break."

