entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott ties the knot with Matt Moeller

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott ties the knot with Matt Moeller

Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott finally walked down the aisle with Matt Moeller after their engagement in 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old shared a series of photos from the wedding as she announced the good news to the fans.

"June 9, 2023, simply one of the best days of my life. In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours," Scott's caption reads.

Moreover, the Lose Yourself rapper adopted Scott in the early 2000s before her mother, Dawn Scott, died, who was the 50-year-old's ex-Kim Mathers's sister.

"When he says, 'Well I checked something off your list and vacuumed and washed the floors so you don't have to worry about it,' LOVE YOU honey," Scott captioned the post.

"Lean into your people, people. I read your comments, every single one of them, and maybe I can't wash your floors, but I'm sending you love."

Eminem's other adoptive child is his youngest kid Stevie Laine Scott, which he took in 2005.

