Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Hailey Bieber asks fans to not be 'rude' and 'nasty' to Selena Gomez

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Hailey Bieber is urging fans to stop showing disrespect towards Selena Gomez.

The supermodel turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday to call out haters for posting 'rude' comments on the singer's post.

“If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts, just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments,” she wrote.

Hailey continued: “Doing that is not supporting me. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of.

“Please be nice or don’t say anything.”

This comes as many accused Gomez of being 'jealous' of Hailey under the “Only Murders in the Buildings” post comments.

“Be ashamed of yourself caused all the senseless drama only for some clout. Pathetic,” one troll wrote while another called her “master of manipulation.”

“Stop playing victim, it is disgustin (sic), you are 30! grow up,” another commented.

