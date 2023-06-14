 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Jessica White opens up about heartbreaking split from ex Nick Cannon

Jessica White opens up about heartbreaking split from ex Nick Cannon

Jessica White reminisced about parting ways from Nick Cannon while dishing on how she healed from their heartbreaking split almost three years after their breakup.

The model took to Instagram to send a message to the television host after not being able to communicate with him directly, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

"I know you're upset about the show but after eight years I can't stand when things catch you off guard," White penned in her lengthy note, "and I feel like you deserve way more respect as a man even though I may be more respectful than you ever gave me with public announcements."

While said that she gave Cannon "eight ride or die years," all while "praying" that he'd "see me the way I deserved,” adding, "I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you'd see me and love me the way that I loved you.”

“Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship," the model, who started dating Cannon in 2015, continued. "I walked away with more questions than anything, I don't know till this day really why current things had to happen."

She went on to disclose to the “world” that she "didn't always feel good, like [Cannon] was proud to have me as a partner,” before adding, "I'm so happy I can say that now and still know how awesome I am."

"I'm proud I can say the truth and how I'm healthy emotionally and wouldn't change my insane insecurities that I prayed off my life,” she said before noting that she had those insecurities ways before she started dating Cannon.

White suffered a miscarriage in 2020 and shortly afterwards, she parted ways with Cannon partly because of his announcement that he was expecting a baby with Brittany Bell.

"I never felt love that was safe even as a kid so no Nick you didn't cause that pain I had it long before us but I put it off on you unfairly without seeing that my healing needed to be deeper past us," she added. "I mean you added to it but my fear of not being loved wasn't broken by you I'd like to publicly say that."

She said that she felt as if Cannon "always put the other women on a pedestal," which made her feel "beyond unstable."

Lastly, she revealed that the reason for opening up about their breakup almost after three years, saying, "because I'm going to move on from public shame [that] has been over my life since I was at the top of my game in fashion."

"I know the truth now about just how much healing I needed and God has taken my hurt I'm not ashamed by being beautiful and successful and not being loved with care throughout my life because there's big big love coming to me that will fill up my memories with joy," she wrote.

"God will get the glory out of my broken past not shame nor sadness. The truth is NC and I were both beautifully broken when we were children and didn't know how to love each other. Instead we hurt each other."

