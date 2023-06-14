Harrison Ford reveals he ‘never wanted to be rich and famous’

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Harrison Ford, the iconic actor known for his portrayal of Indiana Jones, is reportedly worth more than $300million - never left carpentry and got into acting for the money.
'No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous,' he told People this week. 'I just wanted to be an actor.'
This statement comes before the 80-year-old actor's June 30 release of his next film, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.
And the film is certainly a big one.
According to Box Office Pro, the sequel is expected to make over $300million. His salary in the film has been guessed to be anywhere from $25million to $65million.
In addition to the Indiana franchise, the husband of Ally McBeal vet Calista Flockhart has also worked on the Star Wars movies, and he currently is on the series Shrinking.