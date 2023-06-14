 
Harrison Ford reveals he ‘never wanted to be rich and famous’

Harrison Ford, the iconic actor known for his portrayal of Indiana Jones, is reportedly worth more than $300million - never left carpentry and got into acting for the money.

'No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous,' he told People this week. 'I just wanted to be an actor.'

This statement comes before the 80-year-old actor's June 30 release of his next film, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

And the film is certainly a big one.

According to Box Office Pro, the sequel is expected to make over $300million. His salary in the film has been guessed to be anywhere from $25million to $65million.

In addition to the Indiana franchise, the husband of Ally McBeal vet Calista Flockhart has also worked on the Star Wars movies, and he currently is on the series Shrinking.

