Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar find love on set of new movie

Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar reportedly fell in love while filming Hallmark's 'A Royal Christmas Crush'

In a story reminiscent of a fairytale, actors Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar have embarked on a real-life romance after meeting on the set of their upcoming Hallmark movie, A Royal Christmas Crush, according to PEOPLE.

According to a close source, the couple recently set off on a romantic European getaway. 

They first joined Cassidy's family in Portugal before continuing their journey to Spain and France. Finally, they made their way to Monaco, where they attended the Grand Prix and enjoyed their time together.

During their European adventure, the couple also attended a lavish yacht event hosted by Italian music artists Fedez and Lazza.

The couple's romantic connection was teased earlier this month when Cassidy shared an adorable photo of herself and Huszar with the caption "#PrinceCharming."

Fans can witness their on-screen chemistry in A Royal Christmas Crush, premiering on July 8 at 8 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel. 

In the movie, Cassidy's character, Ava, seizes a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work at the Royal Ice Hotel, leading to a whirlwind romance with a prince portrayed by Huszar.

As Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar's real-life fairytale continues to unfold, fans are eagerly anticipating their on-screen love story in A Royal Christmas Crush.

