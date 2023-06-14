Tamannaah Bhatia, BF Vijay Varma's new couple photo sets internet on fire

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been spotted together multiple times

Tamannaah Bhatia’s new picture with boyfriend Vijay Varma has created a storm on the internet.

Recently, Bhatia confirmed her relationship with Varma while talking in an interview for the promotion of their upcoming film, Lust Stories 2.

She admitted having a relationship with the Dahaad actor by calling him her 'happy place'.

Soon after this confirmation, the couple’s new picture surfaced on the internet, where they can be seen holding each other’s hand wearing matching black-coloured outfits.

Bhatia and Varma’s romantic picture was shared on Diet Sabya’s Instagram handle. The picture seemed lovely as the duo served major couple goals in the click.

While confessing their romance, the Plan A Plan B actress said: “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically."

"With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone.”

“He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place”, Bhatia concluded.

Work wise, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are gearing up to share screen in Lust Stories 2, reports News 18.