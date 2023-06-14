Salma Hayek addresses her fears over playing Black Mirror character

Salma Hayek has recently addressed her fears after playing herself in the new season, Black Mirror.



Speaking to The Radio Times, Hayek, who plays the role of Annie Murphy in the Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology drama, said that she got “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play an interpretation of myself”.

“I got to explore the concepts and clichés people have about me and be self-deprecating,” stated the Frida actress.

Hayek explained, “It’s as if I created an alter ego where I could do the most disgusting, grotesque things that you would never do in real life… and have permission to do that.”

The Desperado actress further shared, “There are so many moments that shocked me in the script.”

“There is one huge one that I had to come to terms with, and made me ask myself, ‘Do I really want to do this? Am I going to get in trouble?’’” added the actress.

Meanwhile, Black Mirror will return to Netflix on June 15.