Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son-in-law is not Chris Hemsworth's favourite Chris

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Hollywood actor Chris Evans on Tuesday turned 42. Celebrities and fans from across the globe took to social media to send birthday greetings to the "Captain America" star.

His "Avengers" co-star Chris Hemsworth was prominent among those who sent birthday wishes to him on Instagram.

Sharing a selfie apparently taken by Evans, the "Thor" star wrote, "Happy  birthday to my favorite Chris."

Chris Hemsworth's caption was an obvious reference to the debate involving Hollywood Chris' including himself, Chris Evans and Chris Pratt.

During an interview last year,  Chris Pratt said he finds himself at the bottom of the Hollywood Chris popularity contest.

He was reacting after the internet hailed him as the least likable Hollywood Chris among the collective (Evans, Hemsworth, and Pine).

Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

 Arnold and Chris Hemsworth recently released a funny video together to promote the latter's upcoming movie "Extraction 2".

Arnold recently landed the role of Netlflix's Chief Action Officer.

