 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Andrew Tate threatened with UK sex abuse lawsuit

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Andrew Tate threatened with UK sex abuse lawsuit

Lawyers for four women have threatened controversial influencer Andrew Tate with a lawsuit in the English courts over allegations of sexual assault.

Former kickboxer Tate -- who is under house arrest in Romania after having been held over alleged human trafficking and rape -- was served with legal papers by British law firm McCue Jury and Partners.

A statement from the law firm on Wednesday described the women´s allegations "including violent rapes, serious physical assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour."

It said the women had "put Tate on notice that, depending on his response, legal proceedings will be initiated against him at the High Court in London in the coming weeks", the firm said.

The women, now in their late twenties and early thirties, say the offences took place between 2013-2016, when Tate was based in the UK.

"Andrew Tate categorically denies the veracity of the accusations brought by the lawyers of the anonymous women in the UK," a spokesperson for Tate said in a statement.

Three of the women had filed criminal complaints that the UK authorities had decided to reject, the statement added.

"What new evidence could have appeared nine years later that would overturn the court´s decision?"

Romanian police arrested Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, late last year.

A Romanian court placed them under house arrest at the end of March after three months of preventive detention on accusations of human trafficking and rape.

They deny all the accusations.

On Tuesday, prosecutors notified the brothers and two other suspects that they are now being investigated for "human trafficking in continued form," a spokesperson for the anti-organised crime prosecution´s unit (DIICOT) told AFP.

This offence carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors are expected to send the case to court by the end of June, according to a source close to the investigation.

The brothers, and the two Romanians also under investigation, allegedly trafficked, recruited and exploited women by coercing them into "pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material" online.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the "Big Brother" reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views. He currently has 6.9 million followers on Twitter.

Giving tips on how to be successful, along with misogynist and sometimes violent maxims, his videos have made him one of the world´s best-known influencers.

More From Entertainment:

'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy passes away

'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy passes away
Legendary Marvel comics artist John Romita Sr. passes away

Legendary Marvel comics artist John Romita Sr. passes away
Tom Holland calls Zendaya is ‘a real athlete’ as he teaches her golf

Tom Holland calls Zendaya is ‘a real athlete’ as he teaches her golf
Tom Cruise reaches out to 'The Flash' team to praise the film

Tom Cruise reaches out to 'The Flash' team to praise the film
Scarlett Johansson puts her expensive body art on display in white gown

Scarlett Johansson puts her expensive body art on display in white gown
Letitia Wright reflects on working with Michael K. Williams on ‘Surrounded’

Letitia Wright reflects on working with Michael K. Williams on ‘Surrounded’
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son-in-law is not Chris Hemsworth's favourite Chris

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son-in-law is not Chris Hemsworth's favourite Chris

Jennifer Aniston optimistic she will find love again

Jennifer Aniston optimistic she will find love again
Chris Stapleton tells heckler to ‘get the hell out’ of his concert

Chris Stapleton tells heckler to ‘get the hell out’ of his concert
Ariana Grande envies Brie Larson

Ariana Grande envies Brie Larson

Prince Harry has been used ‘as an instrument all his life’

Prince Harry has been used ‘as an instrument all his life’
Johnny Depp wins hearts again for THIS reason

Johnny Depp wins hearts again for THIS reason
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost leave 'Asteroid City' afterparty beaming

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost leave 'Asteroid City' afterparty beaming
Kesha scores major court win, Dr. Luke declared 'Limited Public Figure' by court

Kesha scores major court win, Dr. Luke declared 'Limited Public Figure' by court
Laura Dern shares memories of Treat Williams following his passing

Laura Dern shares memories of Treat Williams following his passing
Johnny Depp reminisces about 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Johnny Depp reminisces about 'Pirates of the Caribbean'
'Bambi' remake takes a step forward as Sarah Polley enters talks

'Bambi' remake takes a step forward as Sarah Polley enters talks
Ben Affleck talks about working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'

Ben Affleck talks about working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'
Kim Kardashian shares precious video with North ahead of her 10th birthday

Kim Kardashian shares precious video with North ahead of her 10th birthday
Oprah Winfrey suggests people should skip ‘mindless apology’

Oprah Winfrey suggests people should skip ‘mindless apology’
Scarlett Johansson shares her thoughts on WGA strike at Asteroid City premiere

Scarlett Johansson shares her thoughts on WGA strike at Asteroid City premiere