 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

'Peacemaker' fans wait for season 2 is yet to end

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Peacemaker season 1 was released in 2022
'Peacemaker' season 1 was released in 2022

Fans of Peacemaker will have to wait a bit longer as James Gunn revealed the work on season two will start after Superman: Legacy.

Speaking on the Inside of You podcast, the DC head honcho shared, "Peacemaker's coming back right after I do Superman. That's my next thing," Gunn added. "I'll go straight into Peacemaker from Superman."

It is also unclear whether the John Cena-starter series will be released quickly after the much-promoted Superman movie.

Also, Superman: Legacy will bow on July 11, 2025, leaving season 2 of Peacemaker not before 2026.

In other news, Michael Shannon has channeled his inner thoughts on his return to the DC universe by taking a shot at the studio's multiverse arc in The Flash.

In a new interview with Collider, Shannon said on reprising his character, "Yeah. I'm not gonna lie, it wasn't quite satisfying for me, as an actor. These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures."

"It's like, 'Here's this person. Here's that person. And they're fighting!' It's not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt 'Man of Steel' was. Whether people think that's crazy or not, I don't even care. I really felt like 'Man of Steel' was actually a pretty sophisticated story. I feel like 'The Flash' is too, but it's not Zod's story. I'm basically there to present a challenge.

More From Entertainment:

Pedro Pascal struggles to watch 'The Last Of Us' finale

Pedro Pascal struggles to watch 'The Last Of Us' finale
Halsey parts with Capitol Music group, signs with Columbia Records

Halsey parts with Capitol Music group, signs with Columbia Records
'Friends' mystery: Jennifer Aniston's secret switch-up unearthed

'Friends' mystery: Jennifer Aniston's secret switch-up unearthed
Kanye West's move to treat a woman like a plate was safe?

Kanye West's move to treat a woman like a plate was safe?
Tom Holland says he’s ‘proud of’ his 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance

Tom Holland says he’s ‘proud of’ his 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance
Naomi Watts calls Treat Williams ‘one of a kind’ after his tragic death

Naomi Watts calls Treat Williams ‘one of a kind’ after his tragic death
'Rust' crew accused of being 'hungover' while Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer

'Rust' crew accused of being 'hungover' while Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer
Dwayne Johnson excitedly reveals the release date of live-action ‘Moana’

Dwayne Johnson excitedly reveals the release date of live-action ‘Moana’

ITV denies 'blind eye' approach to Phillip Schofield scandal

ITV denies 'blind eye' approach to Phillip Schofield scandal
'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy passes away

'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy passes away
Andrew Tate threatened with sex abuse lawsuit in UK

Andrew Tate threatened with sex abuse lawsuit in UK
Legendary Marvel comics artist John Romita Sr. passes away

Legendary Marvel comics artist John Romita Sr. passes away
Tom Holland calls Zendaya ‘a real athlete’ as he teaches her golf

Tom Holland calls Zendaya ‘a real athlete’ as he teaches her golf
Scarlett Johansson puts her expensive body art on display in white gown

Scarlett Johansson puts her expensive body art on display in white gown
Letitia Wright reflects on working with Michael K. Williams on ‘Surrounded’

Letitia Wright reflects on working with Michael K. Williams on ‘Surrounded’
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son-in-law is not Chris Hemsworth's favourite Chris

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son-in-law is not Chris Hemsworth's favourite Chris

Jennifer Aniston optimistic she will find love again

Jennifer Aniston optimistic she will find love again
Chris Stapleton tells heckler to ‘get the hell out’ of his concert

Chris Stapleton tells heckler to ‘get the hell out’ of his concert
Ariana Grande envies Brie Larson

Ariana Grande envies Brie Larson

Prince Harry has been used ‘as an instrument all his life’

Prince Harry has been used ‘as an instrument all his life’
Johnny Depp wins hearts again for THIS reason

Johnny Depp wins hearts again for THIS reason