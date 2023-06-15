 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Keke Palmer sings high praise for Taylor Swift: ‘She has done it’

Keke Palmer had some high praise for Taylor Swift as she commended her songwriting skills.

In a recent episode of her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, she said, “Taylor Swift. She has done it, baby. She did it.”

She continued, “When everybody counted her out, I mean, whether you listen to her music or not, mama is a skilled writer. Her pen is lethal, let’s understand that. Her pen is lethal, honey.”

Palmer added that she became a Swiftie from the very beginning when she released her third single, Our Song, which came out in 2006 for her self-titled debut album.

On her most recent hits, Palmer founds the hits to be irresistible.

“Just the other day, I’m hearing the Anti-Hero, and her talking about, ‘If I was the man, I’m the man.’ She’s still growing and shutting s–t down, she said of Swift’s most recent single Anti-Hero released last year and a previous hit The Man which came out in 2019.

“She really found her way to mature her music and mature her sound and still keep the young little girls looking up,” Palmer added, also noting that Swift’s bestie and fellow pop star Selena Gomez has also “done a good job at that.”

The Grammy-winning artist, 33, who is currently in the middle of her Eras Tour, had a sweet exchange with Palmer.

In an IG clip, Palmer is seen jamming out to Swift’s remix version of her song Karma featuring Ice Spice.

She captioned the post, “It’s always going to be miss Swift’s lyricism for me. It’s always some fluffy vibes with weighted ass sentiment

Swift herself replied to Palmer under the post, “Omg I love u so much.”

