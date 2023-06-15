 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Bruce Willis and his daughter Tallulah have become ‘bad’ for each other’s ‘mental health’

Bruce Willis’ health struggles worsened after he saw his daughter Tallulah Willis fighting with anorexia and some other mental health issues.

The Sixth Sense actor and his daughter, who he shares with ex Demi Moore, have become “bad” for each other amid their respective health scares, revealed a doctor.

Recently, in an emotional essay for Vogue, The Whole Ten Yards star opened up on how she coped with Bruce’s health scare amid her own battle with anorexia.

Now, an insider told Radar Online that Tallulah’s eating disorder has also taken a toll on the actor and made his health even worse amid dementia.

"Bruce could see her wasting away and it only made his own problems worse," a source close to the situation told the publication.

"Bruce was shattered when he saw Tallulah's suffering," the insider added. "It got to the point where the family thought it would be better if they weren't around each other at all."

Discussing the issue, a forensic psychiatrist noted that the duo is not good for each other until they are healthy.

"Tallulah's mental state and that of her father are like oil and water," Dr. Carole Lieberman said. "They have become bad for each other's mental health."

In her heartbreaking article, Tallulah said that despite his illness, Bruce recognizes her whenever she walks in the room, writing, he "still knows who I am."

"He may always know who I am, give or take the occasional bad day," Tallulah explained. "One difference between FTD [frontotemporal dementia] and Alzheimer’s dementia is that, at least early in the disease, the former is characterized by language and motor deficits, while the latter features more memory loss."


