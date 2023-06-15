Kevin Spacey aims for acting comeback as UK trial nears conclusion

file footage

Kevin Spacey, the 63-year-old actor currently facing sexual assault charges in the UK, expressed his hope to return to acting once his trial concludes.



Despite the concerns of potential backlash, Spacey revealed that there are directors and producers who have shown interest in working with him, but are awaiting his acquittal before offering him roles.

In an interview with ZEITmagazin, Spacey acknowledged the climate of fear among those hesitant to support him publicly. However, he remains confident that there are individuals ready to hire him as soon as he is cleared of the charges in London.

He stated, "The second that happens, they're ready to move forward."

Spacey pleaded not guilty to seven sexual assault charges, including allegations of assaulting three men during his tenure as the artistic director of London's Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015.

Facing a total of 12 charges, he also denied additional sexual abuse allegations made against him last year.

While Spacey refrained from discussing the specific charges during the interview, he emphasized his lack of interest in seeking retribution and dismissed the idea of incorporating his story into future films.

He stated, "I have no interest in fighting something that's not worth fighting against."

Spacey firmly believes he will be vindicated, asserting that such accusations crumble under scrutiny. He referenced the previous trial involving Anthony Rapp, in which he was found not liable for battery in a three-week sexual abuse trial last October.

Although facing professional challenges, Spacey likened his current situation to the early stages of his career when opportunities were scarce.

Nonetheless, his acting career has not come to a complete standstill. He has secured roles in the Italian film The Man Who Drew God, the documentary Once Upon a Time in Croatia, and will lend his voice to an upcoming independent film called Control.

He expressed his determination not to let his skills diminish, stating, "Just because I was being benched for a while, I'm not going to stop working. I don't want to get rusty. I'm ready."