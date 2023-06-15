Glenda Jackson, British actress turned politician, passes away at 87

Glenda Jackson pictured in 2019

Oscar-winning actress and former Labour MP Glenda Jackson has died at the age of 87, confirms her agent.

Jackson, renowned for her acclaimed performances in Women In Love and A Touch Of Class, concluded her latest project, The Great Escaper, where she starred alongside Michael Caine.

In addition to her acting career, Jackson served as the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate from 1992. She held a junior transport minister position during Tony Blair's prime ministership.

After leaving politics in 2015, she made a successful comeback, winning a TV BAFTA for her performance in Elizabeth Is Missing.

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq paid tribute to Jackson, describing her as a "formidable politician, an amazing actress, and a very supportive mentor."

Downing Street expressed sadness at Jackson's passing, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offering condolences to her family.

The upcoming film The Great Escaper marked her reunion with Michael Caine, portraying the story of a WWII veteran escaping his care home.

Jackson's acting career began after joining an amateur dramatics society, following her failure to obtain a school certificate. She went on to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Her notable roles include playing Cleopatra on The Morecambe & Wise Show and collaborating with director Peter Brook on Marat/Sade.

Reflecting on her roots, Jackson once said, "I come from a family where if you didn't work, you didn't eat. That was the class structure."