Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'

Rosie O'Donnell, the renowned actress, recently disclosed a tense backstage argument she had with Barbara Walters, the creator of The View.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, O'Donnell expressed remorse for her words during the heated exchange.

O'Donnell, who previously moderated The View, recalled the incident, which stemmed from a disagreement involving Donald Trump.

The 61-year-old actress revealed that Trump had penned an open letter in the Post, claiming that Walters had apologised to him on O'Donnell's behalf. This revelation ignited a fiery argument between O'Donnell and Walters in the makeup room.

During the confrontation, O'Donnell questioned Walters about her close communication with Trump, expressing her surprise at not hearing from Walters herself during that time.

She also probed whether Trump was truly a genuine friend to Walters, questioning the authenticity of their relationship. The exchange grew heated, and O'Donnell admitted to overstepping boundaries by making a comment about Walters' daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber.

The backstage crew was taken aback by the intensity of the argument, as no one had ever addressed Walters in such a manner before. Reflecting on the incident, O'Donnell revealed that she has watched the tense episode, noting the palpable tension.

She has since apologised to Walters multiple times, and they managed to reconcile before Walters' passing in 2022.

When pressed about her remarks concerning Walters' daughter, O'Donnell clarified that her comments were not malicious but rather aimed at highlighting the contrasting dynamics of their respective mother-child relationships.