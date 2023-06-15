 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

BTS’ Suga explains why he couldn’t perform in China; K-pop fans react

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

He added that because of this restriction, it was impossible for Korean idols to promote and perform there
He added that because of this restriction, it was impossible for Korean idols to promote and perform there

K-pop group BTS’ Suga’s revealed why he could not perform in China for his D-Day World Tour and netizens took to social media to react to it. He was asked several times during his recent live stream to come to China for a performance.

However, he explained that he was unable to do so because of China’s political climate, which had made it difficult for K-pop idols to visit the country. He also explained the scenario where Chinese members in a K-pop group are allowed to promote there but the rest of the band is not.

“In one K-Pop group these days, there are Koreans, Chinese, and members from different nationalities. I’ve seen instances where Chinese members are allowed to work in China, but the group itself is not allowed to.”

He added that because of this restriction, it was next to impossible for Korean idols to promote and perform there. Netizens soon reacted to his explanation, with one user writing:

“Wow, he explains well so that international fans don’t misunderstand him. This topic could have landed him in so much controversy. I am a fan of another group, but it’s so refreshing to hear him say that.”

Another complimented his tact when discussing the matter. “Seriously, Yoongi hits the spot. Although he seems like he’s talking without much consideration, he is actually talking very nicely, LOL. He’s so mushy towards ARMY and is the member who puts up with our antics best, LOL. He’s so soft when it comes to his fans and his members, LOL. He’s gracious and so cool.”

A third user praised him writing: “He tells it like it is because (BTS) does not rely on China to sell most of their records. He’s so cool.”

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple looks gorgeous in mom’s 2002 Oscars gown
Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'

Rosie O'Donnell recalls tense argument with Barbara Walters on 'The View'
Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?

Nicolas Cage to have cameo in 'Death Stranding 2'?
Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry

Pink surprises Birmingham restaurant staff as she orders samosas and curry
Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years

Glasgow gallery hosts Banksy's first solo show in 14 years
K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography

K-pop group Aespa reveal their most difficult choreography
Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as 'Yellowstone' nears its end

Wes Bentley reflects on emotional journey as 'Yellowstone' nears its end
K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street

K-pop group Enhypen discuss their first time being recognized on the street
Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”

Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”
Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges

Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai pleads not guilty to rape charges
Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert

Harry Style does gender reveal for fan’s baby during concert
Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'

Charlie Brooker returns with dark, self-reflective season of 'Black Mirror'
Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover

Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of North West’s pre-birthday sleepover
Natalie Portman desperate to save her marriage to Benjamin Millepied: Insider

Natalie Portman desperate to save her marriage to Benjamin Millepied: Insider

Kevin Costner’s messy divorce: his wife, Christine has restraining order against him

Kevin Costner’s messy divorce: his wife, Christine has restraining order against him
'Black Mirror' returns to Netflix after four-year hiatus; Cast, Release Date, Episodes and More

'Black Mirror' returns to Netflix after four-year hiatus; Cast, Release Date, Episodes and More
Shakira confirms Lewis Hamilton dating rumours with PDA filled outing

Shakira confirms Lewis Hamilton dating rumours with PDA filled outing

Tom Hanks reveals why he declined ‘When Harry Met Sally’ role

Tom Hanks reveals why he declined ‘When Harry Met Sally’ role
Stevie Nicks announces complete studio albums and rarities box set video

Stevie Nicks announces complete studio albums and rarities box set
Musician Mark Volman of The Turtles reveals struggle with Lewy Body Dementia

Musician Mark Volman of The Turtles reveals struggle with Lewy Body Dementia

Kate Middleton gets interrupted by child’s burp when speaking to health workers

Kate Middleton gets interrupted by child’s burp when speaking to health workers