Friday Jun 16, 2023
Chris Hemsworth aims to keep fans on their toes with 'Thor 5'

Chris Hemsworth teased he may lift his hammer again but he also shared his concerns about it.

During an interview with EW, the Extraction star was asked whether he would reprise his Marvel character, and he replied, “Maybe!”

"I've got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what's happening in the next phase," adding, "There's always conversations, like with Extraction. Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don't know."

Appearing in multiple MCU movies, the 39-year-old said he would go for experiment with style and genre if he ever return to the Norse god role.

"I don't want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character," he continued. "If an audience wants to see it, and if there's something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great.

“I've loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don't have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable."

Hemsworth has been part of the Marvel universe as the lightening-god Thor for more than a decade.

