Inside pictures: Maisie Smith, boyfriend Max George enjoy a date night

Maisie Smith enjoyed a date night with boyfriend Max George as the couple was spotted at the launch of the EE Studio store in Westfield on Thursday evening.

The former EastEnders star, 21, and The Wanted singer, 34, gave a perfect couple goal as they wrapped their arms around one another and posed on the red carpet.

Maisie cut a cool look in a pair of black wide-legged trousers which she teamed with a fitted graphic T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Max looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of khaki trousers which he teamed with a crisp white T-shirt and matching trainers.

The Glad You Came singer was all smiles as he rocked a black cap backward and accessorised with a gold chain necklace.

Also in attendance was Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead, 33, who cut a summery figure in an orange and white striped maxi dress.



