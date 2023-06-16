 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Mary-Louise Parker wishes 'well' to ex Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts on wedding

Mary-Louise Parker has expressed her positive feelings towards her ex-partner Billy Crudup and his new wife Naomi Watts. 

Parker recently sat down for an interview with The Guardian and sent good wishes to the newly-wed couple.

When asked regarding Crudup's marriage to Watts, the 58-year-old actress said, "Absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that's my son’s father. So I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other."

Mary-Louise Parker and Billy Crudup were in a relationship for eight years until their separation in 2003. Crudup left Parker, who was pregnant at the time, for Claire Danes (Crudup and Danes ended their relationship in 2006 after two years together). Despite their past, Parker and Crudup share a 19-year-old son named William Atticus Parker.

Parker has not publicly discussed the details of her split from Crudup, but she seemed to allude to their relationship in her 2015 memoir, Dear Mr. You. The memoir consisted of a series of letters addressed to significant men in Parker's life. In one letter, she wrote about an encounter with a cabdriver who asked her to leave his taxi during a difficult breakup. Parker expressed her feelings of loneliness and pain during that time.

Naomi Watts, known for her role in King Kong, confirmed her marriage to Billy Crudup in an Instagram post. The couple had sparked marriage rumors after being photographed in wedding attire in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse. 

