Friday Jun 16, 2023
Taylor Swift's father garnered $15.1 million payday in controversial 2019 sale

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Taylor Swift might find it challenging to get over this.

Swift's father Scott Swift garnered a $15.1 million payday when her catalog was sold to Scooter Braun in 2019 amid controversial circumstances, according to a report from Music Business Worldwide, reported DailyMail.

At the time, Braun, 41, via his Ithaca Holdings company, purchased Taylor Swift's original label, Big Machine Label Group, from then-owner Scott Borchetta, 60, for a $330 million sum.

A rep for a 33-year-old songstress in 2019 said that her father wasn't aware of the deal and didn't have the foresight of what was in store to inform his daughter.

The rep did not mention a nondisclosure agreement surrounding the transaction, according to the outlet.

