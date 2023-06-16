 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

DJ Khaled's vacation turns painful due to surfing wipeout and golfing injury

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

DJ Khaleds vacation turns painful due to surfing wipeout and golfing injury

Renowned super producer DJ Khaled recently encountered a minor setback during his tropical getaway. The 47-year-old music mogul, known for granting fans a glimpse into his life, has been relishing in the sun-drenched paradise of Turks and Caicos. 

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Khaled suffered an accident while attempting to surf, leaving him with injuries from a harsh landing on his board.

Initially, Khaled shared the blooper with his followers on social media, turning the incident into a lighthearted moment. As the days progressed, though, the "I'm So Hood" hitmaker noticed lingering discomfort while engaging in his daily golf routine, a sport he takes pride in practicing religiously. Despite attempting to persevere, the persistent aches prompted him to seek the guidance of a medical professional.

Expressing his hopes for a minor injury, Khaled shared his concerns, stating, "I'm just hoping it's just a bruised muscle or just a bruise. I just want to make sure the bone ain't broken because I've been up 48 hours, and I haven't slept."

Seeking clarity on his condition, Khaled embarked on a behind-the-scenes trip to a physician's office. He revealed, "The doctor said I got a big, real bad bruise. They said on the bone, they've seen a little line on one of the bones. They're not sure if it's a fracture, so I'm gonna double check." 

Khaled recently celebrated the six-year anniversary of his chart-topping collaboration with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts."

More From Entertainment:

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade seen chilling seaside in Italy: see pic!

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade seen chilling seaside in Italy: see pic!
Wolé Parks responds to 'Superman & Lois' season 4 dismissal

Wolé Parks responds to 'Superman & Lois' season 4 dismissal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in “exile” after not being invited to Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in “exile” after not being invited to Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton, Prince William flaunt their killer dance moves, video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William flaunt their killer dance moves, video goes viral
'Hannibal' star Mads Mikkelsen is 'ready to take it up again' video

'Hannibal' star Mads Mikkelsen is 'ready to take it up again'
Prince Harry is the ‘royal equivalent of the anchovy’

Prince Harry is the ‘royal equivalent of the anchovy’
Al Pacino, Robert De Niro ripped for embracing fatherhood in old age video

Al Pacino, Robert De Niro ripped for embracing fatherhood in old age

Wes Anderson's Netflix film 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' is just 37 minutes long

Wes Anderson's Netflix film 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' is just 37 minutes long
Amber Heard moved to Spain after feeling like 'pariah' living in US post Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard moved to Spain after feeling like 'pariah' living in US post Johnny Depp trial
The Police: Uncovering the band's mysterious departure from the spotlight

The Police: Uncovering the band's mysterious departure from the spotlight
Prince Harry is holding onto HRH title ‘from his fingertips’

Prince Harry is holding onto HRH title ‘from his fingertips’
Mary-Louise Parker wishes 'well' to ex Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts on wedding

Mary-Louise Parker wishes 'well' to ex Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts on wedding
Jennifer Garner hesitant to take next step in John Miller relationship video

Jennifer Garner hesitant to take next step in John Miller relationship

Piers Morgan reveals his favourite podcast was Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ video

Piers Morgan reveals his favourite podcast was Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’
'The Flash' director Andy Muschietti to helm DC's 'Batman: Brave and the Bold'

'The Flash' director Andy Muschietti to helm DC's 'Batman: Brave and the Bold'
'Cypher' wins Best U.S. Narrative Feature at Tribeca Festival

'Cypher' wins Best U.S. Narrative Feature at Tribeca Festival
Kim Kardashian pens living note for North’s 10th birthday

Kim Kardashian pens living note for North’s 10th birthday
Heath Locklear got together with ex- Richie Sambora for daughter Ava's graduation

Heath Locklear got together with ex- Richie Sambora for daughter Ava's graduation
Adult Swim moves to replace Justin Roiland on 'Rick and Morty' video

Adult Swim moves to replace Justin Roiland on 'Rick and Morty'
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio keeping their romance 'open and fluid' video

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio keeping their romance 'open and fluid'
Taylor Swift's father garnered $15.1 million payday in controversial 2019 sale

Taylor Swift's father garnered $15.1 million payday in controversial 2019 sale