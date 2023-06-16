 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' to release on OTT on THIS date

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan was released in cinemas on April 21, 2023
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' was released in cinemas on April 21, 2023

Salman Khan’s biggest film of 2023, Kisi Ka Bhai Kis Ki Jaan will get its digital world premiere on June 23.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Khan shared an intriguing motion poster of his action-packed film that revealed the OTT release date of KKBKKJ and also unveiled the name of the platform where the film will be released.

“Watch action, drama aur romance se packed #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan, World Digital Premiere on 23rd June only on @Zee5 #BhaijaanonZee5”, the caption on the post read.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on April 21, 2023. Khan appeared in this full-fledged film after Dabangg 3 in 2019.  

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film has been produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and distributed by Zee Studios.

Besides the Wanted actor, KKBKKJ also features Pooja Hedge, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Abhimanyu Singh, Venkatesh Daggubati, Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari.

On the other hand, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also marked the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge. The action-thriller film collected more than INR 150 crore at the box office.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra talks about importance of 'work-life balance'

Priyanka Chopra talks about importance of 'work-life balance'
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone all set to join the show

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone all set to join the show
Taapsee Pannu accepts that 'Bollywood camps' do exist

Taapsee Pannu accepts that 'Bollywood camps' do exist
Vijay Varma reveals playing 'joke' on mother about his marriage with Alia Bhatt

Vijay Varma reveals playing 'joke' on mother about his marriage with Alia Bhatt
Prabbhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' releases: First fans review out now

Prabbhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' releases: First fans review out now
Diana Penty to share screen for 'first time' with Amitabh Bachchan

Diana Penty to share screen for 'first time' with Amitabh Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan turned down Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan': Here's why

Abhishek Bachchan turned down Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan': Here's why
Jacqueline Fernandez receives trolls on changing 'name spelling' on Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez receives trolls on changing 'name spelling' on Instagram
Ushna Shah in hot water again over joke about cyclone Biparjoy

Ushna Shah in hot water again over joke about cyclone Biparjoy
Manoj Bajpayee responds to comparison of his 'Aks' character to 'Joker'

Manoj Bajpayee responds to comparison of his 'Aks' character to 'Joker'
Sanjay Dutt celebrates 30 years of 'Khal Nayak', drops iconic video: WATCH

Sanjay Dutt celebrates 30 years of 'Khal Nayak', drops iconic video: WATCH
Aamir Khan played cupid in Amrita Rao's marriage with RJ Anmol?

Aamir Khan played cupid in Amrita Rao's marriage with RJ Anmol?
Kriti Sanon reveals challenges she faced while portraying 'Janaki' in 'Adipurush'

Kriti Sanon reveals challenges she faced while portraying 'Janaki' in 'Adipurush'
Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house robbed, Mumbai police arrests two men

Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house robbed, Mumbai police arrests two men

Vijay Varma breaks silence on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma breaks silence on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia
Alia Bhatt strikes happy pose as she announces visit to 'Tudum 2023 event'

Alia Bhatt strikes happy pose as she announces visit to 'Tudum 2023 event'
Maniesh Paul's physical transfromation for 'Rafuchakkar' revealed: See pics

Maniesh Paul's physical transfromation for 'Rafuchakkar' revealed: See pics
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal enjoy romantic sunset while holding hands

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal enjoy romantic sunset while holding hands
Pritam's 52nd birthday: A tribute to the living legend

Pritam's 52nd birthday: A tribute to the living legend
Varun Sharma calls debut film 'Fukrey' as 'blessing' for him

Varun Sharma calls debut film 'Fukrey' as 'blessing' for him
Aamir Khan hosts 89th birthday of mother Zeenat Hussain: See pics

Aamir Khan hosts 89th birthday of mother Zeenat Hussain: See pics