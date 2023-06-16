 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade seen chilling seaside in Italy: see pic!

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Olivia Jade Giannulli and beau Jacob Elordi are currently vacationing in Italy
Olivia Jade Giannulli and beau Jacob Elordi are currently vacationing in Italy 

Jacob Elordi, 25, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 23, were captured enjoying their vacation in Italy, as they spent time together under the sun. 

The pair were seen basking in the sun at Paraggi, a beach near Portofino, and then later riding through town on a motorcycle after taking a dip in the water.

In December 2021, Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli were first linked romantically after they were photographed grabbing coffee together in Silver Lake. 

However, representatives for the duo did not comment on the matter. This coffee date took place shortly after Elordi's split with Kaia Gerber and a few months after Giannulli's breakup with Jackson Guthy.

Recently, the pair was seen together again, this time in Italy, after they were spotted at a car dealership in Los Angeles. While some insiders claimed that they were "casually dating," others denied any romantic involvement between them.

It's worth noting that Elordi has previously been in a relationship with his Euphoria co-star Zendaya, who is now dating Tom Holland, her co-star in Spider-Man.

While in Italy, Elordi is taking some time off to soak up the sun, but he is also busy filming for his upcoming movie, Priscilla, in which he will co-star as Elvis Presley alongside Cailee Spaeny from Mare of Easttown in the lead role.

More From Entertainment:

‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment

‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment
Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works

Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works
Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’

Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’
Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments

Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments
Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams video

Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action video

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action
Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time

Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time
King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry video

King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry
‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS video

‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS
'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role video

Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role
Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks

Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks
How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him

How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him
Victoria Beckham’s skincare routine revealed and it costs £700

Victoria Beckham’s skincare routine revealed and it costs £700
Sam Hargrave lauds Chris Hemsworth as exceptional action hero

Sam Hargrave lauds Chris Hemsworth as exceptional action hero
Wolé Parks responds to 'Superman & Lois' season 4 dismissal

Wolé Parks responds to 'Superman & Lois' season 4 dismissal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in “exile” after not being invited to Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in “exile” after not being invited to Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton, Prince William flaunt their killer dance moves, video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William flaunt their killer dance moves, video goes viral
'Hannibal' star Mads Mikkelsen is 'ready to take it up again' video

'Hannibal' star Mads Mikkelsen is 'ready to take it up again'
Prince Harry is the ‘royal equivalent of the anchovy’

Prince Harry is the ‘royal equivalent of the anchovy’