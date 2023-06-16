Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade seen chilling seaside in Italy: see pic!

Olivia Jade Giannulli and beau Jacob Elordi are currently vacationing in Italy

Jacob Elordi, 25, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 23, were captured enjoying their vacation in Italy, as they spent time together under the sun.

The pair were seen basking in the sun at Paraggi, a beach near Portofino, and then later riding through town on a motorcycle after taking a dip in the water.

In December 2021, Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli were first linked romantically after they were photographed grabbing coffee together in Silver Lake.

However, representatives for the duo did not comment on the matter. This coffee date took place shortly after Elordi's split with Kaia Gerber and a few months after Giannulli's breakup with Jackson Guthy.

Recently, the pair was seen together again, this time in Italy, after they were spotted at a car dealership in Los Angeles. While some insiders claimed that they were "casually dating," others denied any romantic involvement between them.

It's worth noting that Elordi has previously been in a relationship with his Euphoria co-star Zendaya, who is now dating Tom Holland, her co-star in Spider-Man.

While in Italy, Elordi is taking some time off to soak up the sun, but he is also busy filming for his upcoming movie, Priscilla, in which he will co-star as Elvis Presley alongside Cailee Spaeny from Mare of Easttown in the lead role.