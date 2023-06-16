Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role

Rosie O'Donnell, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, shared the reasons behind her decision to decline a role in the popular 1993 Halloween film, Hocus Pocus.

O'Donnell, aged 61, declined the opportunity to play the witch character Mary Sanderson, a role that ultimately went to Kathy Najimy. Explaining her decision, O'Donnell stated, "Because I didn't want to play the fat, mean witch who eats and kills kids."

Despite the fact that Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker, whom she admired, were also part of the film, O'Donnell felt uncomfortable portraying a character who mistreated children and whose size was the subject of jokes.

When asked if she regretted not taking the part in Hocus Pocus, O'Donnell firmly responded with a "No."

She expressed admiration for Kathy Najimy's performance in the film, particularly noting the distinctive facial expressions she portrayed.

Although Hocus Pocus initially did not receive critical acclaim or achieve significant box office success, it has since gained a dedicated following as a cult classic with its Halloween-themed storyline.



