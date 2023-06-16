 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Rosie O'Donnell, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, shared the reasons behind her decision to decline a role in the popular 1993 Halloween film, Hocus Pocus

O'Donnell, aged 61, declined the opportunity to play the witch character Mary Sanderson, a role that ultimately went to Kathy Najimy. Explaining her decision, O'Donnell stated, "Because I didn't want to play the fat, mean witch who eats and kills kids."

Despite the fact that Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker, whom she admired, were also part of the film, O'Donnell felt uncomfortable portraying a character who mistreated children and whose size was the subject of jokes.

When asked if she regretted not taking the part in Hocus Pocus, O'Donnell firmly responded with a "No."

She expressed admiration for Kathy Najimy's performance in the film, particularly noting the distinctive facial expressions she portrayed.

Although Hocus Pocus initially did not receive critical acclaim or achieve significant box office success, it has since gained a dedicated following as a cult classic with its Halloween-themed storyline. 


More From Entertainment:

‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment

‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment
Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works

Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works
Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’

Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’
Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments

Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments
Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams video

Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action video

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action
Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time

Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time
King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry video

King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry
‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS video

‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS
'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks

Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks
How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him

How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him
Victoria Beckham’s skincare routine revealed and it costs £700

Victoria Beckham’s skincare routine revealed and it costs £700
Sam Hargrave lauds Chris Hemsworth as exceptional action hero

Sam Hargrave lauds Chris Hemsworth as exceptional action hero
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade seen chilling seaside in Italy: see pic!

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade seen chilling seaside in Italy: see pic!
Wolé Parks responds to 'Superman & Lois' season 4 dismissal

Wolé Parks responds to 'Superman & Lois' season 4 dismissal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in “exile” after not being invited to Trooping the Colour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in “exile” after not being invited to Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton, Prince William flaunt their killer dance moves, video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William flaunt their killer dance moves, video goes viral
'Hannibal' star Mads Mikkelsen is 'ready to take it up again' video

'Hannibal' star Mads Mikkelsen is 'ready to take it up again'
Prince Harry is the ‘royal equivalent of the anchovy’

Prince Harry is the ‘royal equivalent of the anchovy’