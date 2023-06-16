 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Charlotte Flair reacts to Kim Orton's Instagram post, vouches for Randy Orton's foot massage skills

Kim Orton, the wife of WWE star Randy Orton, posted a photo of Randy massaging her feet while glancing into the camera and his fans are going wild. 

Randy Orton is away from the ring since participation in WrestleMania 2022. It was reported that Randy suffered a back injury during the fight. Orton and his tag team partner Riddle successfully defended their tag team championship. Since then, the Viper hadn’t made a comeback.

The WWE superstar’s wife took to Instagram to share picture of her husband massaging his feet and mentioned how lucky she is. Kim Orton captioned the post as “always on my digits #lucky me.”

The post received a tonne of likes and comments from Kim's followers and admirers as soon as she uploaded it.

One fan commented, "Yassss sis got it!!!! Mile High Club, please.

Another fan said, "It's our responsibility as husbands." Another fan chimed in, "The only man who can dethrone the tribal chief, not Cody Rhodes."

"Come Back Randy and beat Roman (clap emoji)" wrote another.

"The only way we get to see Randy is through Kim (tear emoji), (red heart emoji)," a fifth fan said.

Seeing the picture, another WWE superstar Charlotte Flair couldn’t resist herself from reacting to the post. She wrote, “YES QUEEN (red heart emoji) (hi-five emoji) (fire emoji)”

