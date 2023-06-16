 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby warned as she returns to show after Schofield exit

British television presenter Holly Willoughby has been warned over building friendship with fellow co-hosts as she returned to This Morning after Phillip Schofield scandal.

Holly has returned to the show but she has not had a regular co-host since Phillip's exit.

She has hosted the show with co-presenters including Dermot O’Leary.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, friendship therapist Zoe Clews says, “There is always an opportunity to build new friendships, the ending of one friendship, no matter how dramatic, certainly doesn’t have to dictate the quality and direction of new friendships.

“But I believe Holly would need to be careful to be seen not to be latching onto other presenters too quickly now when she was reportedly aloof and uninterested in them previously.”

She further said, “Speculation is rife that Holly must have known about Philip’s affair, so there will be a lack of trust in her from the general public, trust always needs to be rebuilt and slowly, so any new friendships that Holly builds with her co-presenters should be taken slowly both for herself and for the public to rebuild trust.”

