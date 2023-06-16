 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

If I were eligible, I'd run for president: Arnold Schwarzenegger

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Getty Images
Getty Images 

Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks that he would make a very good presidential candidate and believes that he can unite people putting an end to polarization. 

Arnold who previously served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011, said that “Of course, I would throw myself into the presidential race if I was eligible.”

In an interview at CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the bodybuilding stalwart said, “I think the field is open now as it was wide open in 2006”.

He lambasted, “There’s no one who can unite people and bring everyone together”.

Schwarzenegger was born in Austria, therefore he is unable to compete in the presidential race because the constitution requires every presidential candidate to be a naturally born U.S. citizen. 

He said, “If he could, he would surely be gearing up for the 2024 election campaign”.

The action hero explained that he would be a good presidential candidate because U.S. citizens are looking for someone who can unite people and put an end to the growing polarization and political tensions in the country.

He continued saying it's just like him running for the governor of California position. 

He stated that at that people were looking for someone who could bring unity and not anyone from the right wing or left wing.

According to Arnold, the current situation is the same as when he ran for the position of governor of California. 

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan receive good news from Netflix

Harry and Meghan receive good news from Netflix
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite for birthday bash in Malibu video

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite for birthday bash in Malibu
US tabloid targets Meghan Markle after Harry returns from UK

US tabloid targets Meghan Markle after Harry returns from UK
‘Extraction 2’ wins over fans with 21-minute-long “wild” action sequence video

‘Extraction 2’ wins over fans with 21-minute-long “wild” action sequence
Jennifer Aniston’s favorite indulgence on cheat days: martinis!

Jennifer Aniston’s favorite indulgence on cheat days: martinis!
Scarlett Johansson talks about 'Asteroid City' intimate scene

Scarlett Johansson talks about 'Asteroid City' intimate scene

Pixar director Peter Sohn shares journey to voice acting

Pixar director Peter Sohn shares journey to voice acting
Prince Harry will have to leave US 'if Trump ends up in the White House' video

Prince Harry will have to leave US 'if Trump ends up in the White House'
North West celebrates her 10th birthday with a prank on aunt Khloe

North West celebrates her 10th birthday with a prank on aunt Khloe

Charlotte Flair reacts to Kim Orton's Instagram post, vouches for Randy Orton's foot massage skills

Charlotte Flair reacts to Kim Orton's Instagram post, vouches for Randy Orton's foot massage skills
Former ‘MasterChef’ finalist jailed for 43 child sexual abuse charges video

Former ‘MasterChef’ finalist jailed for 43 child sexual abuse charges
Holly Willoughby warned as she returns to show after Schofield exit

Holly Willoughby warned as she returns to show after Schofield exit
American idol contestant calls Katy Perry a 'wonderful person' amid backlash for mom-shaming video

American idol contestant calls Katy Perry a 'wonderful person' amid backlash for mom-shaming
Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce
King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour

King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour
Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids

Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids
Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'

Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'
'The Last of Us' haunted house arrives at Universal Studios halloween nights video

'The Last of Us' haunted house arrives at Universal Studios halloween nights
Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works

Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works
‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment

‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment
Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments

Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments