If I were eligible, I'd run for president: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks that he would make a very good presidential candidate and believes that he can unite people putting an end to polarization.

Arnold who previously served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011, said that “Of course, I would throw myself into the presidential race if I was eligible.”

In an interview at CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the bodybuilding stalwart said, “I think the field is open now as it was wide open in 2006”.

He lambasted, “There’s no one who can unite people and bring everyone together”.

Schwarzenegger was born in Austria, therefore he is unable to compete in the presidential race because the constitution requires every presidential candidate to be a naturally born U.S. citizen.

He said, “If he could, he would surely be gearing up for the 2024 election campaign”.

The action hero explained that he would be a good presidential candidate because U.S. citizens are looking for someone who can unite people and put an end to the growing polarization and political tensions in the country.

He continued saying it's just like him running for the governor of California position.

He stated that at that people were looking for someone who could bring unity and not anyone from the right wing or left wing.

According to Arnold, the current situation is the same as when he ran for the position of governor of California.