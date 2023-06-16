 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Letitia Wright is ‘hopeful’ about returning to MCU as Black Panther's Shuri

Friday Jun 16, 2023

In an interview with PEOPLE to promote her new film Surrounded, Letitia Wright expressed her desire to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Shuri, who assumes the role of the superhero following the passing of her brother King T'Challa (portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. 

"The way we end [Wakanda Forever], it definitely shows that this character is going to go on a healing journey," Wright says. "She has responsibilities as an auntie, and as someone who is one of the last remaining members of the royal family. That's, unfortunately, just something that she's dealing with."

The actress goes on to say that "the indication" of whether Shuri will continue her journey in MCU future installments "is in the comic books, really."

"[The] comic books reveal a lot," Wright adds.

Meanwhile, she enjoys connecting with her Black Panther co-stars, who are "really a family" that she’s happy she’ll "have forever."

"We spread out and go do our thing and then we collectively come back. Every two or three years or so, I see everybody," she says of her co-stars.

She mentioned connecting with Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye in the films, just "a few months ago" — and had camel rides sin Dubai with Winston Duke (M'Baku).

"I text [director/co-writer] Ryan Coogler all the time, check in with him and his family. We have a great bond, a beautiful bond," Wright says.

Lastly, she mentioned seeing Angela Basset, "I see Mama Angela [Bassett] all the time, awards season — giving her flowers, just making sure that she's good."


