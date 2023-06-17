 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Prince Harry knows ‘disappointment will reign’ as King won't ever 'regret'

Experts have just urged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to not aim for looking ‘King & co. abashed and regretful’ because ‘disappointment’ is the only possible outcome.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims about Prince Harry.

According to News.com.au she started it off by saying, “How exactly would they suggest that His Majesty goes about dealing with his ever-vexing, ever-squawking son Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex?”

“Over the last few years, the royal family has tried a number of approaches when it comes to the duke – the stern, the finger-wagging and the ‘much loved members of the family’ cuddly approach – but all to no avail.”

“If there has been one lesson of the 2020s it is – have Sussex title, will kvetch.”

She also went on to say, “If Harry and Meghan, via their Netflix series and his memoir Spare, had hoped that their efforts would see the King & co. abashed and regretful, making the metaphoric pilgrimage to the Montecito mount to beg forgiveness, then disappointment must reign.”

Even a royal source close to Spectator told Kara Kennedy, “post-coronation they are merely ignoring him and Meghan. It’s pretty clear that they are banished after all that has happened now.”

