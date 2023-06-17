Maitreyi Ramakrishan claps back at racist trolls after facing backlash over Rapunzel comment

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has recently called out racist trolls who slammed her for her wish to star as Rapunzel.

According to the Independent, Maitreyi revealed that she wanted to play the Disney princess in a live-action remake of 2010’s Tangled in her latest interview.

Following her comments, some online trolls gave negative response, saying that Rapunzel is white in Tangled and Maitreyi is Tamil Canadian.

Addressing the criticism, the 21-year-old actress took to Twitter and shared a link to the song. “I’ve Got a Dream” from the Tangled soundtrack alongside the caption, “Anyways… the ‘mega fans; who are pressed because I said I’ve got a dream role clearly didn’t listen to the sound track enough.”

In a follow-up tweet, Maitreyi added, “Not feeling bad about saying my dream and wishing for a shot to show what I got. till then, I’m still just living my life trying to learn how to crochet.”

Back in 2022, Maitreyi told The Independent in an interview that she would love to star in Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror, which premiered sixth season this week.

The actress also shared her thoughts on the inclusion of South Asian stars having lead roles like in Bridgerton.

“I could give a general statement like how I wish I had a show like this when I was younger… but it’s been really awesome to see a South Asian character be the love interest, specifically,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Never Have I Ever season four is out now on Netflix.