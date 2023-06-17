 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie kids fed up of fight between her, Brad Pitt: ‘It’s time to stop’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

File Footage 

Angelina Jolie is not backing down despite her kids urging her to give up her fight against their dad Brad Pitt regarding their custody, claimed an insider.

Speaking to Radar Online, a source said that the Eternals star has refused to end her legal battle with the Babylon actor even though their children wants this messed-up situation to end.

However, the Hollywood beauty has no intention to stop as she wants her “payback” from Pitt for ruining their almost 14-year-long relationship, the insider claimed.

"The war is far from over," the source spilt to the publication. "Angie can't help herself. She still wants payback for Brad's part in ruining their marriage.”

“Meanwhile, he has been sober and much more clearheaded about where they both went wrong, so he's refusing to back down anymore. He's had enough and won't just roll over and give Angelina what she wants,” the insider added.

The exes has been fighting over their kids, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne’s custody ever since they parted ways, however, the eldest three are of legal age now.

"Angelina doesn't want to let her fight for sole custody go, but the children are growing up, and even they tell their mom it's time to stop," the insider shared.

The source went on to reveal that the kids are “fine” with Brad Pitt, adding with “maybe the exception of Maddox, they all actually like him.”

“That really gets under Angie's skin,” the source noted. “If she has her way, she'll continue to battle Brad for years. It's become a part of her."

"Angelina Jolie goes through periods of wanting to move on from Brad and live her life and then pure resentment toward him," said the insider of the actor, who fall in love with Pitt while working on Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

"Brad would have settled things a long time ago, and at this point he's spent millions on legal fees. They both have. The situation is ridiculous," the source said.

Jolie and Pitt's war over their kids’ custody has intensified now as they are also fighting over their once jointly-shared French Winery, Chateau Miraval. 

More From Entertainment:

Pat Sajak contemplates exiting 'Wheel of Fortune' after four decades

Pat Sajak contemplates exiting 'Wheel of Fortune' after four decades
Ed Sheeran's New Jersey concert breaks record at MetLife Stadium

Ed Sheeran's New Jersey concert breaks record at MetLife Stadium
Mary J. Blige's 'Real Love' transformed into two-part film video

Mary J. Blige's 'Real Love' transformed into two-part film

Kate Middleton, Sophie set to join prestigious Order of the Garter video

Kate Middleton, Sophie set to join prestigious Order of the Garter
Kate Hudson enjoys girls' night out in London with Matt Belamy's wife Elle Evans

Kate Hudson enjoys girls' night out in London with Matt Belamy's wife Elle Evans
King Charles to uphold Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral tradition video

King Charles to uphold Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral tradition
Prince William’s ‘contempt’ for Prince Harry is ‘in the air' video

Prince William’s ‘contempt’ for Prince Harry is ‘in the air'
Kourtney Kardashian breaks pregnancy news at Travis Barker's concert

Kourtney Kardashian breaks pregnancy news at Travis Barker's concert
Madison Beer exudes glamour in denim jeans

Madison Beer exudes glamour in denim jeans
Prince Harry keeps favoring ‘feeling over fact’: ‘Has no basic common sense’

Prince Harry keeps favoring ‘feeling over fact’: ‘Has no basic common sense’
Maitreyi Ramakrishan claps back at racist trolls after facing backlash over Rapunzel comment

Maitreyi Ramakrishan claps back at racist trolls after facing backlash over Rapunzel comment
Margot Robbie gives fans tour of 'Barbie' movie's extremely pink Dreamhouse video

Margot Robbie gives fans tour of 'Barbie' movie's extremely pink Dreamhouse
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez marital status flounders as singer prioritizes career video

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez marital status flounders as singer prioritizes career
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen looks radiant as she enjoys shopping in Miami

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen looks radiant as she enjoys shopping in Miami
Myleene Klass looks gorgeous in blue floral midi dress

Myleene Klass looks gorgeous in blue floral midi dress
Jennifer Garner shares loved-up moment with John Miller after refusing to move in with him

Jennifer Garner shares loved-up moment with John Miller after refusing to move in with him

Justin Theroux steps out in tank top featuring Kate Moss

Justin Theroux steps out in tank top featuring Kate Moss

Prince Harry is acting like a ‘servant’ to Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry is acting like a ‘servant’ to Meghan Markle
Rebel Wilson talks of meeting fiancée Ramona Agruma while expecting daughter

Rebel Wilson talks of meeting fiancée Ramona Agruma while expecting daughter

Strictly's Amy Dowden ‘left in tears’ following breast cancer diagnosis

Strictly's Amy Dowden ‘left in tears’ following breast cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry is ‘hell-bent on winning’ and ‘willing to risk it all’ video

Prince Harry is ‘hell-bent on winning’ and ‘willing to risk it all’