Angelina Jolie kids fed up of fight between her, Brad Pitt: ‘It’s time to stop’

Angelina Jolie is not backing down despite her kids urging her to give up her fight against their dad Brad Pitt regarding their custody, claimed an insider.



Speaking to Radar Online, a source said that the Eternals star has refused to end her legal battle with the Babylon actor even though their children wants this messed-up situation to end.

However, the Hollywood beauty has no intention to stop as she wants her “payback” from Pitt for ruining their almost 14-year-long relationship, the insider claimed.

"The war is far from over," the source spilt to the publication. "Angie can't help herself. She still wants payback for Brad's part in ruining their marriage.”

“Meanwhile, he has been sober and much more clearheaded about where they both went wrong, so he's refusing to back down anymore. He's had enough and won't just roll over and give Angelina what she wants,” the insider added.

The exes has been fighting over their kids, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne’s custody ever since they parted ways, however, the eldest three are of legal age now.

"Angelina doesn't want to let her fight for sole custody go, but the children are growing up, and even they tell their mom it's time to stop," the insider shared.

The source went on to reveal that the kids are “fine” with Brad Pitt, adding with “maybe the exception of Maddox, they all actually like him.”

“That really gets under Angie's skin,” the source noted. “If she has her way, she'll continue to battle Brad for years. It's become a part of her."

"Angelina Jolie goes through periods of wanting to move on from Brad and live her life and then pure resentment toward him," said the insider of the actor, who fall in love with Pitt while working on Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

"Brad would have settled things a long time ago, and at this point he's spent millions on legal fees. They both have. The situation is ridiculous," the source said.

Jolie and Pitt's war over their kids’ custody has intensified now as they are also fighting over their once jointly-shared French Winery, Chateau Miraval.