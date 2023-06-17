 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Adrien Brody shares inspiration for character in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Adrien Brody shares inspiration for character in Wes Andersons Asteroid City
Adrien Brody shares inspiration for character in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'

Adrian Brody plays an integral part in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, even if the trailers suggest otherwise.

Asteroid City is set in a 1955 American desert town and tells a captivating story centered around a Junior Stargazer convention. The event brings together a diverse group of travelers, military personnel, and more, resulting in a life-changing experience for everyone involved.

Directed by Wes Anderson, the film showcases his distinct aesthetic style and dry humor. As with Anderson's other works, there is more beneath the surface of Asteroid City, and it is best to approach the film without too many expectations or reading reviews.

Speaking about his umpteenth collaboration with Anderson, and where he took inspiration from for his character Adrien Brody said: “I feel like there's such a palpable love of storytelling and performance art, and of that era in particular in this film. There are aspects of honoring the theater, and television work, and acting, and direction. Elia Kazan was one of the people that spoke to me in this era; that was someone that really had those qualities that I felt my character possessed.”

“There's Brando, and Dean, and Montgomery Clift, and all the actors of that era that really changed our expectation of what performance should be and acting should be, and Kazan also led that charge and that shift. Stylistically as well, that '50s work in the theater and stage and on film really spoke to me and to Wes, and so we infused elements of that as well.”

This collaboration between Brody and Anderson marks their fifth project together, following their work on The French Dispatch, Grand Budapest Hotel, The Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Darjeeling Limited. 

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B undergoes full-body laser hair removal in new Insta reel video

Cardi B undergoes full-body laser hair removal in new Insta reel
Prince Harry has ‘lost the knack of what he can and can’t say’ video

Prince Harry has ‘lost the knack of what he can and can’t say’
Little Mix fans ‘sad’ as former bandmates don’t appear as ‘close anymore’

Little Mix fans ‘sad’ as former bandmates don’t appear as ‘close anymore’
Jason Segel reveals he ‘laughed’ his way through tough time in life

Jason Segel reveals he ‘laughed’ his way through tough time in life
Prince Harry, Prince William are ‘most definitely not alike in dignity’ video

Prince Harry, Prince William are ‘most definitely not alike in dignity’
Justin Bieber joins Hailey Baldwin Bieber in Rhode's product promotions

Justin Bieber joins Hailey Baldwin Bieber in Rhode's product promotions
Shakira new love interest Lewis Hamilton shares ‘similar profile’ to ex Gerard Pique video

Shakira new love interest Lewis Hamilton shares ‘similar profile’ to ex Gerard Pique
Post Malone accepts Songwriters Hall of Fame Award

Post Malone accepts Songwriters Hall of Fame Award
Shakira accused of being a 'distraction' for Lewis Hamilton: ‘His head is not in racing’ video

Shakira accused of being a 'distraction' for Lewis Hamilton: ‘His head is not in racing’
King Charles makes history as he rides on horseback in first birthday parade

King Charles makes history as he rides on horseback in first birthday parade
Pat Sajak contemplates exiting 'Wheel of Fortune' after four decades

Pat Sajak contemplates exiting 'Wheel of Fortune' after four decades
Ed Sheeran's New Jersey concert breaks record at MetLife Stadium

Ed Sheeran's New Jersey concert breaks record at MetLife Stadium
Angelina Jolie kids fed up of fight between her, Brad Pitt: ‘It’s time to stop’ video

Angelina Jolie kids fed up of fight between her, Brad Pitt: ‘It’s time to stop’
Mary J. Blige's 'Real Love' transformed into two-part film video

Mary J. Blige's 'Real Love' transformed into two-part film

Kate Middleton, Sophie set to join prestigious Order of the Garter video

Kate Middleton, Sophie set to join prestigious Order of the Garter
Kate Hudson enjoys girls' night out in London with Matt Belamy's wife Elle Evans

Kate Hudson enjoys girls' night out in London with Matt Belamy's wife Elle Evans
King Charles to uphold Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral tradition video

King Charles to uphold Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral tradition
Prince William’s ‘contempt’ for Prince Harry is ‘in the air' video

Prince William’s ‘contempt’ for Prince Harry is ‘in the air'
Kourtney Kardashian breaks pregnancy news at Travis Barker's concert

Kourtney Kardashian breaks pregnancy news at Travis Barker's concert
Madison Beer exudes glamour in denim jeans

Madison Beer exudes glamour in denim jeans
Prince Harry keeps favoring ‘feeling over fact’: ‘Has no basic common sense’

Prince Harry keeps favoring ‘feeling over fact’: ‘Has no basic common sense’