Adrien Brody shares inspiration for character in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'

Adrian Brody plays an integral part in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, even if the trailers suggest otherwise.

Asteroid City is set in a 1955 American desert town and tells a captivating story centered around a Junior Stargazer convention. The event brings together a diverse group of travelers, military personnel, and more, resulting in a life-changing experience for everyone involved.

Directed by Wes Anderson, the film showcases his distinct aesthetic style and dry humor. As with Anderson's other works, there is more beneath the surface of Asteroid City, and it is best to approach the film without too many expectations or reading reviews.

Speaking about his umpteenth collaboration with Anderson, and where he took inspiration from for his character Adrien Brody said: “I feel like there's such a palpable love of storytelling and performance art, and of that era in particular in this film. There are aspects of honoring the theater, and television work, and acting, and direction. Elia Kazan was one of the people that spoke to me in this era; that was someone that really had those qualities that I felt my character possessed.”

“There's Brando, and Dean, and Montgomery Clift, and all the actors of that era that really changed our expectation of what performance should be and acting should be, and Kazan also led that charge and that shift. Stylistically as well, that '50s work in the theater and stage and on film really spoke to me and to Wes, and so we infused elements of that as well.”

This collaboration between Brody and Anderson marks their fifth project together, following their work on The French Dispatch, Grand Budapest Hotel, The Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Darjeeling Limited.