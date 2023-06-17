Jennifer Lopez kicks off summer with stunning new bangs

Jennifer Lopez stunned her 247 million followers on Instagram as she revealed brand new bangs for the summer

On Friday, Jennifer Lopez revealed her new hairstyle on Instagram, which features eyebrow-length bangs, relaxed beach waves, and her signature golden brown hair hue.

In addition to tagging her hairstylist Lorenzo Martin and her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, Lopez posted the caption "Bang bang" alongside her latest Instagram update. She also included a hashtag for her forthcoming album, This Is Me...Now, in a subtle nod to her upcoming release.

Lopez’s 247 million followers instantly fell in love with the new look. One fan commented, "Ohhhhhhhh I love those sexy bangs!!!! #bangsareofficiallyback.” Another wrote, "Love this baby."

Although there is no official release date for her ninth studio album, the Love of My Life singer disclosed in a Spotify interview that her new music is likely to be released this summer.

“My upcoming album This Is Me … Now is coming out this summer,” she said with excitement. “Yes, you heard it here first. I’m super excited.”

Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck last July and opened up about their breakup in 2004, stating, "It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life.

“I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending."