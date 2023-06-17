 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez kicks off summer with stunning new bangs

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Jennifer Lopez stunned her 247 million followers on Instagram as she revealed brand new bangs for the summer
Jennifer Lopez stunned her 247 million followers on Instagram as she revealed brand new bangs for the summer

On Friday, Jennifer Lopez revealed her new hairstyle on Instagram, which features eyebrow-length bangs, relaxed beach waves, and her signature golden brown hair hue.

In addition to tagging her hairstylist Lorenzo Martin and her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, Lopez posted the caption "Bang bang" alongside her latest Instagram update. She also included a hashtag for her forthcoming album, This Is Me...Now, in a subtle nod to her upcoming release.

Lopez’s 247 million followers instantly fell in love with the new look. One fan commented, "Ohhhhhhhh I love those sexy bangs!!!!  #bangsareofficiallyback.” Another wrote, "Love this baby."

Although there is no official release date for her ninth studio album, the Love of My Life singer disclosed in a Spotify interview that her new music is likely to be released this summer.

“My upcoming album This Is Me … Now is coming out this summer,” she said with excitement. “Yes, you heard it here first. I’m super excited.”

Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck last July and opened up about their breakup in 2004, stating, "It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life.

“I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending."

More From Entertainment:

Sorn from K-pop group CLC apologizes for controversial photoshoot

Sorn from K-pop group CLC apologizes for controversial photoshoot
Prince Harry’s ‘holy wars’ will not end ‘anytime soon’: ‘Even if he isn’t king’

Prince Harry’s ‘holy wars’ will not end ‘anytime soon’: ‘Even if he isn’t king’
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not attend King Charles birthday parade?

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not attend King Charles birthday parade?
King Charles is ‘laughing discreetly’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video

King Charles is ‘laughing discreetly’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
'Scott Pilgrim' actor Michael Cera reveals why he almost married Aubrey Plaza

'Scott Pilgrim' actor Michael Cera reveals why he almost married Aubrey Plaza
Neil Patrick Harris turns 50: Husband David Burtka posts special message

Neil Patrick Harris turns 50: Husband David Burtka posts special message

Biden leaves Americans scratching their heads as he says 'God save the Queen'

Biden leaves Americans scratching their heads as he says 'God save the Queen'

Karina from K-pop group Aespa clears up this misconception about idols

Karina from K-pop group Aespa clears up this misconception about idols
Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny step out for shopping in high spirits

Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny step out for shopping in high spirits
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan “f*****g grifters” after podcast axing

Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan “f*****g grifters” after podcast axing
‘Elemental’ director Peter Sohn reveals why film was 'personal' for him

‘Elemental’ director Peter Sohn reveals why film was 'personal' for him

Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘stray puppy she doesn’t plan to keep’ video

Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘stray puppy she doesn’t plan to keep’
David Fincher confirms ‘Seven’ 4K remaster in the works

David Fincher confirms ‘Seven’ 4K remaster in the works

Adrien Brody shares inspiration for character in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'

Adrien Brody shares inspiration for character in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
Prince Harry’s High Court case “expected to cost taxpayers over £1 million”

Prince Harry’s High Court case “expected to cost taxpayers over £1 million”
Kate Middleton stuns in green at Trooping the Color

Kate Middleton stuns in green at Trooping the Color
Young musician overjoyed after receiving centuries old violin

Young musician overjoyed after receiving centuries old violin
Meghan Markle gets spotted for first time since her podcast was axed

Meghan Markle gets spotted for first time since her podcast was axed
King Charles makes history as he rides on horseback in first birthday parade video

King Charles makes history as he rides on horseback in first birthday parade
Cardi B undergoes full-body laser hair removal in new Insta reel video

Cardi B undergoes full-body laser hair removal in new Insta reel
Prince Harry has ‘lost the knack of what he can and can’t say’ video

Prince Harry has ‘lost the knack of what he can and can’t say’