Saturday Jun 17, 2023
'Scott Pilgrim' actor Michael Cera reveals why he almost married Aubrey Plaza

'Scott Pilgrim' actor Michael Cera reveals why he almost married Aubrey Plaza

Actor Michael Cera recently revealed in an interview that he and his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World co-star Aubrey Plaza almost got married during the production of the Edgar Wright film in 2010.

Speaking to Rolling Stone he revealed that hey had planned to quickly get a divorce afterward so they could refer to each other as "my ex-husband" and "my ex-wife" at a young age.

“We were driving through Vegas,” Cera said. “The idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband’ and ‘my ex-wife’ at like 20.”

However, Cera and Plaza did not go through with the marriage. Plaza married filmmaker Jeff Baena in 2021, and Cera has been married to Nadine Cera since 2017.

Despite not tying the knot in real life, Cera and Plaza will be reuniting for an upcoming animated Netflix series based on "Scott Pilgrim." The rest of the original ensemble cast, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, Satya Bhabha, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong, will also return to voice their respective characters.

The series, which does not yet have an official title, will feature original songs by Anamanaguchi and is being animated by Science SARU studios. Abel Gongora will be directing the series. 

Director Edgar Wright expressed his excitement about bringing the original cast together for this project, as they had never reunited for a project since the film's release in 2010.

