 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s failure pushing her into ‘influencing’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Royal experts have just warned against Meghan Markle’s potential stint as an influencer, now that her deal with Spotify is canceled.

This warning regarding Meghan Markle’s future plans have been brought to light by US royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield.

Her claims were shared during an in-depth interview with GB News where she branded the Spotify brand deal collapse a “really bad day” for Meghan Markle and admitted that they are probably struggling to “to figure out their identity and what their next steps are.”

She was even quoted saying, “I think that today's a really bad day for Meghan Markle. She hates failing and she's failing on a global scale.”

“This is a huge audience that are watching, you know, Pearl gets cancelled by Netflix before it even came to fruition.”

“The Spotify you know, kicking her to the curb in front of the entire world. This is a hard time for them.”

“And I think that they are really struggling to figure out their identity and what their next steps are, I think it's being an influencer.”

Before concluding this chat she also hypothesized the possibility that she may “have to resort to creating digital content because what else is she going to do?”

More From Entertainment:

Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Samuel L Jackson team up for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

Oscar-winning actors Olivia Colman and Samuel L Jackson team up for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'
Cynthia Nixon hints 'SATC' cast had to ‘walk on eggshells’ around Kim Cattrall video

Cynthia Nixon hints 'SATC' cast had to ‘walk on eggshells’ around Kim Cattrall
Kate Middleton 'warns; her kids at King Charles birthday parade: Lip reader video

Kate Middleton 'warns; her kids at King Charles birthday parade: Lip reader
Kate Middleton, Prince William treat George, Louis equally, not as 'heir' and the 'spare'

Kate Middleton, Prince William treat George, Louis equally, not as 'heir' and the 'spare'
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian IVF journey that 'put her in menopause' video

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian IVF journey that 'put her in menopause'

Prince Harry’s doing ‘whatever the dickens he does all day’

Prince Harry’s doing ‘whatever the dickens he does all day’
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon left embarrassed after Prince Harry insulted by Bill Simmons?

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon left embarrassed after Prince Harry insulted by Bill Simmons?

Prince Louis key gesture that showed 'impatience' at Trooping the Colour: Expert video

Prince Louis key gesture that showed 'impatience' at Trooping the Colour: Expert
Maggi Hambling stages exhibition at Gainsborough’s House

Maggi Hambling stages exhibition at Gainsborough’s House
King Charles honours Vogue's Anna Wintour

King Charles honours Vogue's Anna Wintour

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis reminisce ‘Sex and the City’ auditioning days, experiences video

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis reminisce ‘Sex and the City’ auditioning days, experiences

Megan Thee Stallion ‘focused on healing’ ahead of ESSENCE festival video

Megan Thee Stallion ‘focused on healing’ ahead of ESSENCE festival
Vanderpump Rules concludes season 10 as most-watched cable series in 2023 video

Vanderpump Rules concludes season 10 as most-watched cable series in 2023
Artist immortalizes Hillsborough tragedy victims with silver football boot stud

Artist immortalizes Hillsborough tragedy victims with silver football boot stud
Prince Harry planning second ‘Spare on steroids’ video

Prince Harry planning second ‘Spare on steroids’
Royal family shares stunning photos as King Charles restores tradition

Royal family shares stunning photos as King Charles restores tradition
Prince Harry ‘increasingly’ seems to find himself left to scavenging

Prince Harry ‘increasingly’ seems to find himself left to scavenging
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being ‘left in the dust’: ‘Truly horrid people’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being ‘left in the dust’: ‘Truly horrid people’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘no hope’ to avoid disaster now’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘no hope’ to avoid disaster now’
Jeongyeon And Dahyun from K-pop group Twice test positive for Covid-19

Jeongyeon And Dahyun from K-pop group Twice test positive for Covid-19
French Montana opens up on ‘being in the streets’ to help out struggling mom video

French Montana opens up on ‘being in the streets’ to help out struggling mom