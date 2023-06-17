 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Sorn from K-pop group CLC apologizes for controversial photoshoot

The pictorial came under criticism because of her hairstyle, which some claimed was cultural appropriation
K-pop group CLC’s Sorn has apologized after receiving backlash for her photoshoot with Harper’s Bazaar Singapore. The pictorial came under criticism because of the idol’s hairstyle, which some deemed to be cultural appropriation.

After further backlash, the pictures were taken down and her agency WILD issues a statement apologizing for the controversy. “We hear and understand the concerns raised regarding the recent editorial shoot with Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, we are currently prioritising and protecting our artist’s well-being. While the styling of the shoot was solely under the jurisdiction of the publication, we deeply apologise for our own oversight and for the offence we may have caused. We are working hard to rectify the situation.”

Sorn herself then took to Twitter to apologize, writing:

“Hello everyone, this is Sorn.

I want to sincerely apologize for the recent editorial shoot that I’ve done.

While I was not involved in the styling for the shoot, myself and my team shouldn’t have let it proceed. I never meant to upset or offend anyone so please know that I’m really sorry.

I am also so sorry for disappointing my fans who have always given me a lot of support. I’m going to take some time to reflect on my actions and educate myself more.

Thank you.”

Sorn can be seen in her recent dance practice video below:

