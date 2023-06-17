 
Brad Pitt believes Angelina Jolie took Shiloh to Jamaica to ‘spite him’: Source

Brad Pitt is furious with Angelina Jolie after she took away his daughter Shiloh Joie-Pitt to Jamaica on her 17th birthday, claimed source.

“Brad would have loved to celebrate Shiloh’s birthday with her, but that wasn’t even an option,” an insider told OK! magazine.

The source stated, “Of course, he can’t prove it, but he’s convinced Angelina purposely took the girls out of town to spite him.”

The source further said that Angeline took Shiloh along with her exes’ daughter Zahara to have some time at the Calabash International Literary Festival.

The insider also revealed that Brad thinks “things will change once Shiloh is officially an adult” in the light of custody battle with Angelina that’s been going on for so long.

The former couple parted ways in 2016 and per Angelina’s filing last year, Brad choked one of their children and hit other on the face while injuring her back during infamous flight incident.

Meanwhile, Brad filed the lawsuit against Angelina in February 2022 as he alleged, she had sold her shares of the winery without his permission.

