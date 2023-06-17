 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Prince Louis key gesture that showed 'impatience' at Trooping the Colour: Expert

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Prince Louis' 'happiness' and shenanigans at KingCharles' birthday parade are being lauded by a body language expert.

The young royal, who always steals the sow with his antics at Royal events, maintained his reputation to amuse the admirers at Trooping the Colour in London today.

Noting about his various personality traits, body language expert Judi James highlight how the young prince was visibly 'impatient' at the event.

She said: "In an identical suit and tie to his big brother George, Louis is clearly growing up quickly.

"But it was also clear that Kate and William are in no hurry to curb his enthusiasm and playfulness."

She claimed: "In the carriage ride to the parade ground, he was happily playing invisible drums to mime the noise coming from the band."

Judi opined: "Up on the balcony, he was showing his levels of excitement and impatience as he waited for the Red Arrows by banging his fists together."

"His spontaneous gestures of fun do seem to be slightly more subtle, with Charlotte on hand to tell him to sit up in the carriage," Judi suggested.

In addition, Prince George appears to keep a brotherly eye on him.

Judi also noted how elder brother Prince George kept Louis in check with a key gesture.

"But Louis's playful side is still clearly being indulged and even encouraged by Kate and William to ensure he never sees royal events as too much of a bore or a chore."

