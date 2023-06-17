Kate Middleton 'warns; her kids at King Charles birthday parade: Lip reader

Kate Middleton kept her children in check as she attended King Charles' birthday parade.



A lip reader reveals what the Princess of Wales told her kids as she asked them to behave amid the horse-drawn carriage ride in London.

Jeremy Freeman claims the mother-of-three said: "Do not look behind whilst on the coach”



This comes as Kate's youngest son, Louis, was visibly spotted getting impatient during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace.

Body language expert Judi James highlighted: "In an identical suit and tie to his big brother George, Louis is clearly growing up quickly.

"But it was also clear that Kate and William are in no hurry to curb his enthusiasm and playfulness."

She claimed: "In the carriage ride to the parade ground, he was happily playing invisible drums to mime the noise coming from the band."

Judi opined: "Up on the balcony, he was showing his levels of excitement and impatience as he waited for the Red Arrows by banging his fists together."

"His spontaneous gestures of fun do seem to be slightly more subtle, with Charlotte on hand to tell him to sit up in the carriage," Judi suggested.