Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Cynthia Nixon hints 'SATC' cast had to 'walk on eggshells' around Kim Cattrall

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Cynthia Nixon recently discussed the differences between filming And Just Like That and the original Sex and the City series, and implied that Kim Cattrall's absence has resulted in positive changes.

Speaking to Vanity Fair on Thursday, the actress, 57, said, “This is not something that we speak about, really. Yes, it did feel very different. It felt very different also because we have these new amazing characters, and we’re older and our fictional children are now largely grown. Many things felt different.”

Although she did not name her previous co-star specifically, the Emmy-winning actress insinuated that the revival series has generated enthusiasm among the cast, resulting in a more contented atmosphere.

“The main thing that felt so great was that everybody who was there really wanted to be there. That’s just the bottom line,” Nixon continued. 

“We all love each other, we love our show, we wanted to do more of it. So that makes an enormous difference, that you’re not walking around on eggshells with someone who’s unhappy for reasons that are hard to even understand what they are.”

Although it had been previously announced that Kim Cattrall would not be a part of And Just Like That, it was recently revealed that she will make a brief appearance in the season 2 finale.

 According to Variety, the How I Met Your Father star did not interact with Sarah Jessica Parker or showrunner Michael Patrick King during the scene, which features a phone call between Carrie and Samantha.


