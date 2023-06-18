 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix's live-action 'Avatar' announces 2024 release, first look out

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Avatar animated film, however, will release in 2025
'Avatar' animated film, however, will release in 2025

Avatar: The Last Airbender was in the works for years, but now Netflix finally released the first look of the live-action series and announced the show will premiere in 2024.

The announcement was made during Netflix's Tudum event; the title video opened to different Avatar elements.

The images of the lead cast were also revealed. 

Gordon Cormier played Aang, while Kiawentiio sported Katara, Ian Ousley donned Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko.

The live-action Avatar adaptation has been in development since 2018.

"We'll be expanding and growing the world, and there will be surprises for existing fans and those new to the tale," creator Kim added.

"But throughout this process, our byword has been 'authenticity.' To the story. To the characters. To the cultural influences. Authenticity is what keeps us going, both in front of the camera and behind it, which is why we've assembled a team unlike any seen before — a group of talented and passionate artists who are working around the clock to bring this rich and incredibly beautiful world to life."

Moreover, the original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, exited the production in 2020 after serving as showrunners.

In addition, Avatar will also be seen in action in an animated feature film in 2025.

More From Entertainment:

Robert De Niro shares his eldest children have not met his new-born

Robert De Niro shares his eldest children have not met his new-born
'Stranger Things' roped in Linda Hamilton as last season approaches

'Stranger Things' roped in Linda Hamilton as last season approaches
Tom Sandoval remains 'unregrettable' on Ariana Madix T-shirt dig

Tom Sandoval remains 'unregrettable' on Ariana Madix T-shirt dig

Amy Robach grows frustrated as T.J. Holmes 'dodges' commitment: report

Amy Robach grows frustrated as T.J. Holmes 'dodges' commitment: report
Kanye West was on the hunt for Aussie bride before Bianca Censori?

Kanye West was on the hunt for Aussie bride before Bianca Censori?
Netflix surprises fans with 'The Witcher' S3 clip at Tudum

Netflix surprises fans with 'The Witcher' S3 clip at Tudum
Tom Holland braves 'The Crowded Room' bad reviews

Tom Holland braves 'The Crowded Room' bad reviews
'The Idol' graphic scene vexes intimacy coordinator

'The Idol' graphic scene vexes intimacy coordinator
Francis Ford Coppola names his 'favourite' film from career

Francis Ford Coppola names his 'favourite' film from career
Johnny Depp dishes on Cannes return in new BTS video

Johnny Depp dishes on Cannes return in new BTS video
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo transform into witches on the set of ‘Wicked’
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant: Kim, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber react to announcement

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant: Kim, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber react to announcement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's absence from big royal event triggers debate
Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looks upset after meeting with son and ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade

Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Louis charms crowd at King Charles birthday parade
Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA

Kanye West appears in high spirits during latest outing in LA
‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud

‘Good Times’ co-star BernNadette Stanis supports John Amos amid family feud
Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Harry and Meghan's financial woes may trigger fresh attacks against royals?

Bristol music festival 'Tokyo World' called off due to safety challenges

Bristol music festival 'Tokyo World' called off due to safety challenges
‘Get off my plane!’: Harrison Ford reveals his favorite movie line

‘Get off my plane!’: Harrison Ford reveals his favorite movie line

What did Kate Middleton tell her sneezing son George?

What did Kate Middleton tell her sneezing son George?