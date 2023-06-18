Amanza Smith from "Selling Sunset" faces second spine procedure

Amanza Smith just shared another update on her health, and she's staying positive despite the challenges she's facing. The Selling Sunset star, aged 46, took to Instagram on Friday to give her fans an update on her condition.

In the picture, Amanza is lying in a hospital bed with a big smile on her face, giving a thumbs-up to the camera. She's currently dealing with osteomyelitis, a painful infection that started in her bloodstream and spread to her spine.

Amanza informed her followers that she's about to undergo a second surgery to repair more of the damage caused by the infection.

“Part of my spine has completely deteriorated due to the infection, and I’ll be getting a new vertebrae and a couple of screws and rods in my spine to replace what has been eaten away from the bacteria,” she wrote in the photo's caption.

Despite the challenges she's facing, Amanza remains optimistic. She believes she'll make a full recovery in three to four months and is grateful for the journey life has taken her on. She wants her story to inspire others to keep pushing through their own struggles.