 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Amanza Smith from "Selling Sunset" faces second spine procedure

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Amanza Smith from Selling Sunset faces second spine procedure

Amanza Smith just shared another update on her health, and she's staying positive despite the challenges she's facing. The Selling Sunset star, aged 46, took to Instagram on Friday to give her fans an update on her condition. 

In the picture, Amanza is lying in a hospital bed with a big smile on her face, giving a thumbs-up to the camera. She's currently dealing with osteomyelitis, a painful infection that started in her bloodstream and spread to her spine.

Amanza informed her followers that she's about to undergo a second surgery to repair more of the damage caused by the infection.

“Part of my spine has completely deteriorated due to the infection, and I’ll be getting a new vertebrae and a couple of screws and rods in my spine to replace what has been eaten away from the bacteria,” she wrote in the photo's caption.

Despite the challenges she's facing, Amanza remains optimistic. She believes she'll make a full recovery in three to four months and is grateful for the journey life has taken her on. She wants her story to inspire others to keep pushing through their own struggles.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry

Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry
Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview

Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview
Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots video

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots
‘Love Island’ star Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is convicted criminal

‘Love Island’ star Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is convicted criminal
Meghan Markle adds a ‘slash of vinegar’ to everything video

Meghan Markle adds a ‘slash of vinegar’ to everything
King Charles, royal family show no mercy to Prince Andrew amid new row

King Charles, royal family show no mercy to Prince Andrew amid new row
Comedian Alan Carr's ex-husband calls him out for saying he “won” Adele after divorce

Comedian Alan Carr's ex-husband calls him out for saying he “won” Adele after divorce
Zack Snyder unveils sneak peek of Sci-Fi epic 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix

Zack Snyder unveils sneak peek of Sci-Fi epic 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix
David Beckham celebrates Father’s day with sweet wishes from family

David Beckham celebrates Father’s day with sweet wishes from family
Travis Scott spotted making lovely moments with daughter Stormi Webster

Travis Scott spotted making lovely moments with daughter Stormi Webster
Ron DeSantis' strategy of targeting Disney backfires

Ron DeSantis' strategy of targeting Disney backfires
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘finally ousted’ as ‘one-trick ponies’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘finally ousted’ as ‘one-trick ponies’
Director Andy Muschietti open to releasing four-hour cut of 'The Flash'

Director Andy Muschietti open to releasing four-hour cut of 'The Flash'
Zendaya playfully feeds Tom Holland icecream during London outing

Zendaya playfully feeds Tom Holland icecream during London outing
Meghan Markle disappearance from the public eye is ‘startling’ video

Meghan Markle disappearance from the public eye is ‘startling’
Olivia Wilde's regrets getting banks in latest Insta story: SEE

Olivia Wilde's regrets getting banks in latest Insta story: SEE
Prince William set to launch new project close to Princess Diana's heart

Prince William set to launch new project close to Princess Diana's heart
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t be underestimated’ in terms of money video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t be underestimated’ in terms of money
Prince William’s Father’s Day photo reminiscent of Princess Diana’s portrait video

Prince William’s Father’s Day photo reminiscent of Princess Diana’s portrait
Christine McGuinness exudes style in edgy street wear

Christine McGuinness exudes style in edgy street wear