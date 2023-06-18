Director Andy Muschietti open to releasing four-hour cut of 'The Flash'

The Flash, currently in theaters, originally had a runtime of around four hours before being trimmed down to approximately two hours and 35 minutes for its theatrical release.

Director Andy Muschietti is satisfied with the version shown in theaters but hasn't ruled out the possibility of sharing the longer four-hour cut of The Flash with fans in the future, he revealed to Vanity Fair.

The extended cut went through multiple edits, initially reaching up to five hours, as Muschietti and the team experimented with various scenes, special cameos, and surprises.

"You have to face the edit and say, ‘Okay, we need to remove one hour and a half of this movie. How’s it going to happen?’" Muschietti explains.

"At the end of six months, it’s fun. At the beginning, it’s just chaos, and whatever you start doing is wrong, seen in hindsight, because it’s trial and error. You try a lot of things.”

Eventually, they had to make the difficult decision to remove about an hour and a half of footage to ensure the film's pacing and overall quality. While there is interesting material left on the cutting room floor, Muschietti believes that the theatrical cut represents the best version of the movie.

The Flash features Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, and Sasha Calle in starring roles.