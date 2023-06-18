 
menu menu menu
Blog - Entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Director Andy Muschietti open to releasing four-hour cut of 'The Flash'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Director Andy Muschietti open to releasing four-hour cut of The Flash
Director Andy Muschietti open to releasing four-hour cut of 'The Flash'

The Flash, currently in theaters, originally had a runtime of around four hours before being trimmed down to approximately two hours and 35 minutes for its theatrical release. 

Director Andy Muschietti is satisfied with the version shown in theaters but hasn't ruled out the possibility of sharing the longer four-hour cut of The Flash with fans in the future, he revealed to Vanity Fair.

The extended cut went through multiple edits, initially reaching up to five hours, as Muschietti and the team experimented with various scenes, special cameos, and surprises. 

"You have to face the edit and say, ‘Okay, we need to remove one hour and a half of this movie. How’s it going to happen?’" Muschietti explains.

"At the end of six months, it’s fun. At the beginning, it’s just chaos, and whatever you start doing is wrong, seen in hindsight, because it’s trial and error. You try a lot of things.”

Eventually, they had to make the difficult decision to remove about an hour and a half of footage to ensure the film's pacing and overall quality. While there is interesting material left on the cutting room floor, Muschietti believes that the theatrical cut represents the best version of the movie. 

The Flash features Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, and Sasha Calle in starring roles.

More From Blog - Entertainment:

Raven-Symoné talks NDAs and dating: ‘I make all of them sign off’

Raven-Symoné talks NDAs and dating: ‘I make all of them sign off’
Megan Fox ‘very upset’ with Machine Gun Kelly, and ‘took her ring off’ video

Megan Fox ‘very upset’ with Machine Gun Kelly, and ‘took her ring off’
Netflix ‘The Watcher': real aesthetic versus show's New Jersey mansion

Netflix ‘The Watcher': real aesthetic versus show's New Jersey mansion
Julia Fox BREAKS the internet as she shows off her Birkin bag from ex Kanye West

Julia Fox BREAKS the internet as she shows off her Birkin bag from ex Kanye West
Millie Bobby Brown reveals challenges of being in limelight

Millie Bobby Brown reveals challenges of being in limelight
BTS' RM reveals his entire family contracted Covid-19

BTS' RM reveals his entire family contracted Covid-19

'Excelsior,' Stan Lee!

'Excelsior,' Stan Lee!

Pakistan: a cultural corridor and pilgrims’ paradise

Pakistan: a cultural corridor and pilgrims’ paradise
#MeToo, Wonder Woman

#MeToo, Wonder Woman
Finding Peeka

Finding Peeka

Load Wedding brings you the best from both commercial and art cinema

Load Wedding brings you the best from both commercial and art cinema

Teefa in Trouble? Surely, not on screen!

Teefa in Trouble? Surely, not on screen!
Jurassic World.... terrifying even after 25 years!

Jurassic World.... terrifying even after 25 years!
Chronicles of two Pakistani female travellers in Malaysia - III

Chronicles of two Pakistani female travellers in Malaysia - III
Blog: The curious case of Padmaavat in history

Blog: The curious case of Padmaavat in history
#MeToo and the worldwide reckoning it brought in 2017 — Part II

#MeToo and the worldwide reckoning it brought in 2017 — Part II
#MeToo and the worldwide reckoning it brought in 2017

#MeToo and the worldwide reckoning it brought in 2017

Muhammad Rafi’s birthday, in the presence of Shashi Kapoor

Muhammad Rafi’s birthday, in the presence of Shashi Kapoor