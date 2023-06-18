 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify biggest criminals in the world in latest interview
Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview

Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth expressed his dissatisfaction with Spotify in a recent interview. 

He criticized the music streaming service for its practice of paying artists very little for each stream. 

According to Filth, the onset of the digital age and the rise of music streaming platforms like Spotify have made it increasingly difficult for musicians to earn a living. 

"Like Spotify are the biggest criminals in the world. I think we had 25, 26 million plays last year, and I think personally I got about 20 pounds, which is less than an hourly work rate."

Filth also discussed the misconceptions people have about musicians' income, emphasizing that artists have numerous expenses and that streaming services like Spotify contribute to the financial challenges faced by bands. 

“I think people just have this amazing ability to [believe] that when you have stuff out there, like physical product, that you’re earning a fortune from it. They don’t realize you have so many people taking pieces of the pie — record company, management, accountants, blah blah blah blah; it doesn’t matter."

He called attention to the need for greater awareness among the general public about the realities of the music industry in the digital era. 

“Yeah, the music industry is on its knees at the moment. I still enjoy making music — don’t get me wrong; I love it — but, yeah, the musician nowadays is finding a million things against them. It’s a hard time.”

Despite his love for making music, Filth acknowledged the hardships faced by musicians in the current climate, including canceled tours and rising costs.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry

Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry
Emma Roberts reveals what it’s like to bring toddler to work: Watch

Emma Roberts reveals what it’s like to bring toddler to work: Watch
Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots video

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots
‘Love Island’ star Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is convicted criminal

‘Love Island’ star Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is convicted criminal
Meghan Markle adds a ‘slash of vinegar’ to everything video

Meghan Markle adds a ‘slash of vinegar’ to everything
Comedian Alan Carr's ex-husband calls him out for saying he “won” Adele after divorce

Comedian Alan Carr's ex-husband calls him out for saying he “won” Adele after divorce
King Charles, royal family show no mercy to Prince Andrew amid new row

King Charles, royal family show no mercy to Prince Andrew amid new row
Zack Snyder unveils sneak peek of Sci-Fi epic 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix

Zack Snyder unveils sneak peek of Sci-Fi epic 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix
David Beckham celebrates Father’s day with sweet wishes from family

David Beckham celebrates Father’s day with sweet wishes from family
Travis Scott spotted making lovely moments with daughter Stormi Webster

Travis Scott spotted making lovely moments with daughter Stormi Webster
Ron DeSantis' strategy of targeting Disney backfires

Ron DeSantis' strategy of targeting Disney backfires
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘finally ousted’ as ‘one-trick ponies’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘finally ousted’ as ‘one-trick ponies’
Director Andy Muschietti open to releasing four-hour cut of 'The Flash'

Director Andy Muschietti open to releasing four-hour cut of 'The Flash'
Zendaya playfully feeds Tom Holland icecream during London outing

Zendaya playfully feeds Tom Holland icecream during London outing
Meghan Markle disappearance from the public eye is ‘startling’ video

Meghan Markle disappearance from the public eye is ‘startling’
Olivia Wilde's regrets getting banks in latest Insta story: SEE

Olivia Wilde's regrets getting banks in latest Insta story: SEE
Prince William set to launch new project close to Princess Diana's heart

Prince William set to launch new project close to Princess Diana's heart
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t be underestimated’ in terms of money video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t be underestimated’ in terms of money
Prince William’s Father’s Day photo reminiscent of Princess Diana’s portrait video

Prince William’s Father’s Day photo reminiscent of Princess Diana’s portrait