Jeff Bezos spotted hand-in-hand with Lauren Sánchez in Saint-Tropez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are enjoying a luxurious time in the beautiful French Riviera.

The recently engaged couple was captured in photographs as they took a leisurely stroll through Saint-Tropez on Saturday, radiating happiness and affection by holding hands.

Sánchez, aged 53, exuded elegance in a vibrant strapless minidress, accentuated by a nude handbag. Bezos, 59, chose a stylish ensemble consisting of a patterned button-up shirt and khaki pants.

Completing their vacation attire, both donned sunglasses and comfortable sandals. Sánchez further adorned herself with a statement necklace and shimmering stud earrings, beautifully complementing her newly acquired engagement ring.

This public appearance by the Amazon founder and the Emmy Award-winning journalist marks their first outing in this enchanting coastal town since their engagement.