entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

He explained how he tries to take into account each member’s individuality when it comes to choreography
K-pop group BTS’ agency BigHit Entertainment’s performance director Lee Byung Eun explained each member’s individual choreography. He has been working with the group for a very long time and reflected on their work on the band’s tenth anniversary.

Lee has taken part in several performances of their stage-related songs including concerts, award shows, albums and more as well as their major hits like Dynamite, Butter, Boy With Luv and more.

Referring to their early days, he claimed: “In the early days of their debut, they put a lot of effort into showing a stage full of energy, just like a rookie should. The members were also well aware of the importance of this and practised and perfected the choreography with the details, starting over from the beginning if even the smallest movement was wrong.”

He explained how he tries to take into account each member’s individuality when it comes to choreography.

“As an artist who debuted ten years ago, each person’s color is distinct, and we try to create choreography that matches that color. I work while discussing with the members what suits each of them.”

Explaining their way of performing, he detailed: “When preparing the stage, RM tends to do solid preparation and review, so it is characterized by a sense of stability in play. Jin is sensitive to choreography in a standard and accurate way, so he practices very well before going on stage. Suga expresses hip and swag gestures and moods well, while J-Hope has a solid street dance base and a wide spectrum of genres, so he knows how to use various emotional elements.”

He continued: “Jimin’s choreography is very fluid and textured, so even when he does hip choreography, he exudes a bit of an alluring charm. V quickly learns the choreography and expresses his style well with ad-libs. For Jungkook, he has an innately developed physical, so he can play with a sense of stability while overflowing with energy.”

Revisit one of the group's most popular music videos down below:

