Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘turning to fiction’ for paychecks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning on releasing more fiction-based content, now that they have ‘nothing more to add’.

These thoughts and statements have been made by Former BBC presenter Andrew Neil.

The claim in question has been shared to Twitter, and talks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘ruining their own chances’.



The tweet reads, “Sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex say the pair will stop making self-referential podcasts for Spotify, tell-all Netflix documentaries — plus no more publishing memoirs and sitting down for interviews discussing the royal family, as they have 'nothing left to say'.”

For those unversed, the claim comes just two days after Meghan Markle’s podcast was dropped by the streaming giant Spotify.

Till now the company and Sussex representatives claim this decision came after a ‘mutual agreement’, and their statement reads that they “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together”.

While the couple seems intent on ‘giving up’ anti-royal stories, they are planning to release more “light-hearted” content that is based on fiction.

Earlier a source from The Telegraph provided insight into their plans and said, “There will be more of a heavy focus on fictional, scripted content.”