Gwyneth Paltrow shares adorable family snap in Father's Day tribute

On Sunday, Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow made a rare post in honour of Father's Day including a selfie with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who fathered her 19-year-old daughter Apple and 16-year-old son Moses.



The 50-year-old Los Angeles native - who boasts 14.4M social media followers - wrote via Instastory: 'Happy Father's Day to this guy!'

Gwyneth technically 'consciously uncoupled' from the 46-year-old Englishman a full year before they publicly announced the end of their decade-long marriage in 2014.

'We had told the kids and during that year, and some of our close friends knew what was happening,' Paltrow told Dear Media podcast The Art of Being Well in March.

The retired actress made sure to give a shout out to her own late father - Emmy-nominated producer Bruce Paltrow - who passed away from oral cancer in 2002.



