Monday Jun 19, 2023
Paris Hilton pens note in honor of dad Richard Hilton on Father’s Day

Paris Hilton credits her father for teaching her the importance of hard work
Actress and fashion icon Paris Hilton joined a long list of celebrities sharing heartwarming tributes to the fathers in their families on Father’s Day.

The House of Wax star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her husband and father. She shared sweet family snaps and wrote a heartfelt note in the caption:

“Happy Father's Day to not one, but two incredible dads in my life! To my own father, thank you for teaching me the importance of hard work and love.”

“And to my husband Carter, watching you become an incredible dad to our baby boy Phoenix has been the greatest gift to me. I love you both so much. Here's to all the love, laughs, and memories ahead!"

In the photos shared by the influencer, the first one is from her Mother’s Day post and features little baby Pheonix on her shoulder as husband Carter Reum looks at them sweetly.

That snap was followed by a childhood picture of the star with her father Richard Hilton and then a slew of sweet family pictures.

The best-selling welcomed her son Pheonix in March this year and celebrated Mother's Day with a similar heartwarming post.

"So excited to be celebrating my first Mother's Day with my little angel baby Phoenix," she wrote. "Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had. It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms.”

